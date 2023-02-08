Images: Scotia-Glenville boys’ basketball takes on Johnstown (7 photos)

JOHNSTOWN – Scotia-Glenville boys’ basketball took on Johnstown Tuesday and held on for the 58-57 win.
Photos from our Peter R. Barber
