Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Four, from readers in Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Johnstown

Use term limits to fix Washington



I don’t write letters to the editor very often, but when I read a letter that requires a response, I have to do it.

Renee McEvilly’s Feb. 4 letter (“Stefanik represents every American”) notes that Rep. Elise Stefanik represents every American.

She is supposed to uphold the U.S. Constitution, but she can’t even do that. I do not hate Republicans.

I think Liz Cheney, who is very conservative and I do not agree with some of her views, at least has a backbone and does what she thinks is best for our country, not for what will keep her in power.

Rep. Stefanik is a liar and only looks out for herself.

If she is so special and represents all Americans, she should run for New York senator or governor. She would not even get New Yorkers to vote her in.

As a congressperson for conservative upstate New York, sure. But the broad spectrum of New Yorkers, no. Now what Rep. Stefanik and some Republicans are trying to do is what Sen. McCarthy did in the 50s. Talk about witch hunts. OMG.

Washington does need to get cleaned up for sure. The best way is term limits. Representatives like Stefanik get locked into power then don’t care about the average American or doing their job. They just want to get reelected.

Term limits would hopefully make our representatives do what I assume they all wanted to do when they first got elected. Do some good. But most end up in the swamp.

Fred Haefeli

Niskayuna

Biden has done damage to country



A few years ago, a bitter woman, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped up the then President Trump’s State of the Union address on live national TV. This was all because Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to a non-politician.

There was no outrage from the national media and press. The Republican party were the only ones who spoke up.

At that time of the speech, the nation was on good sound standing, the economy was great, we were self-sufficient with energy and fuel and the country was secure and feared by our enemies.

Joe on the other hand has completely destroyed our economy, opened up both our borders to illegal immigration and let the cartels bring in the most dangerous drug fentanyl killing thousands of Americans.

Our enemies are no longer worried about our military strength.

I am a proud Republican. I will never call Joe Biden president. He is a disgrace to our country.

Looking forward to having the FBI and DOJ raiding my home.

Jay Janczak

Ballston Spa

Do your part to curb climate change



There can be no doubt that the earth is warming.

On Jan. 18, my lawn was as green as it is in summer. Two days later, I was shoveling slush for the umpteenth time this year. Not snow, the light fluffy kind, but slush from the “wintry mix” that has plagued us for most of this winter.

Ninety-eight percent of our scientists tell us that this is our own fault, from burning fossil fuels.

The other 2% are probably on the payroll of the fossil fuel industries. Transportation, heating and electricity production are only part of the problem.

The methane-producing beef industry and plastics production are also involved, for plastics are a petroleum-based product.

How may we help? Conserve fossil fuels, eat less beef, avoid plastics to the best of your ability, and contact your congressman about this problem.

Individually, by joining together we can do a lot, but our congressmen have the power to change the laws and the subsidies that are involved.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson

Johnstown

Noonan a wealth of info on outdoors



I loved reading Mike McAdam’s Feb. 2 article (“Facing health challenges, Ed Noonan retires from writing Outdoor Journal”) on Ed’s accomplishments over his penning of a storied sports column for The Gazette spanning more than 35 years.

He is an encyclopedia of hunting, fishing and trapping info, knows the state regulations, laws, the legal do’s and don’ts, every kind of hunting firearms, archery, fishing and traps.

Thank you to Rose and yourself for a most timely, well written, and congratulatory sendoff.

As a retired educator of young children, I truly appreciate how he tries to inspire a love for these outdoor sporting activities that will last them for their entire lifetime.

Bravo Mr. Noonan!

You and your column shall be sorely missed.

Norm Griffin

Mosherville

