Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 player props: A.J. Brown among top options

Super Bowl 57 is only a few days away, so the time has come to break down the various player props for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll kick things off with the Eagles, who have several talented playmakers on both sides of the ball, but we’re going to focus on their offense since the majority of player props involve passing, rushing and receiving statistics.

While there are several novelty props to check out for the Super Bowl, we’re going to mainly focus on what I consider to be base props when analyzing each player

Prop odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

QUARTERBACKS

Jalen Hurts

Base props: 241.5 passing yards (-117 over, -117 under), 1.5 passing touchdowns (-109 O, -125 U), 0.5 interceptions thrown (+112 O, -154 U), 50.5 rushing yards (-113 O, -121 U)

To score a touchdown: +112

Analysis: Hurts will almost certainly have to throw more than he did in the Eagles’ first two playoff games in which they had huge leads early, so the over on his passing yardage prop seems likely to hit since he’s more than capable of throwing for over 300. Hurts’ passing touchdown production tends to be inconsistent though, so +112 on him scoring a touchdown (rushing or receiving) seems to be the better play since he operates as the Eagles’ go-to goal-line option having run in a touchdown in five of his past six games.

RUNNING BACKS

Miles Sanders

Base props: 60.5 rushing yards (-148 O, +108 U), 67.5 rushing and receiving yards (-119 O, -115 U), 1.5 receptions (+139 O, -194 U)

To score a touchdown: +127

Kenneth Gainwell

Base props: 19.5 rushing yards (-115 O, -119 U), 11.5 receiving yards (-121 O, -113 U), 34.5 rushing and receiving yards (-115 O, -119 U), 1.5 receptions (-129 O, -106 U)

To score a touchdown: +250

Analysis: The Eagles have had a strong running game throughout the year, especially during the postseason, but they might not have as much success on Sunday since the Chiefs’ defense is strong against the run. Miles Sanders’ under on rushing yards appears to be a value due to the tough matchup coupled with the fact that Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have seen an increase in touches during the postseason. Gainwell’s over on rushing yards appears to be worth a shot since it’s set so low at 19.5, and Boston Scott to score a touchdown at +500 is intriguing since he’s been involved in goal-line packages.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

A.J. Brown

Base props: 71.5 receiving yards (-119 O, -115 U), 4.5 receptions (-166 O, +120 U)

To score a touchdown: +127

DeVonta Smith

Base props: 61.5 receiving yards (-119 O, -115 U), 4.5 receptions (-166 O, +120 U)

To score a touchdown: +150

Dallas Goedert

Base props: 48.5 receiving yards (-117 O, -117 U), 4.5 receptions (-133 O, -103 U)

To score a touchdown: +170

Quez Watkins

Available props: 12.5 receiving yards (-115 O, -119 U), 1.5 receptions (+126 O, -174 U)

To score a touchdown: +550

Analysis: Eagles pass catchers have been quiet during the postseason since they haven’t been needed due to so much success running the ball, but they project to be much more involved against Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense. The explosive A.J. Brown should feast on a Chiefs secondary that’s vulnerable to allowing big plays through the air, so his over on receiving yards appears to be a bargain as well as his +450 odds to lead the game in receiving yards. DeVonta Smith could also go over on receiving yards, but he doesn’t appear to be as much of a value as Brown since his playmaking ability isn’t quite on the same level. Dallas Goedert should be involved as well, and while there doesn’t appear to be value on his yardage prop, the over on his receptions prop could be worth a look. Quez Watkins is too inconsistent to trust for an over, but his props are set too low to like an under.

Eagles Super Bowl MVP Top Candidates

Jalen Hurts (+125)

A.J. Brown (+1500)

DeVonta Smith (+2500)

Miles Sanders (+2500)

Haason Reddick (+3500)

Dallas Goedert (+6000)

