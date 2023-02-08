Scotia-Glenville boys’ basketball nips Johnstown in overtime

Article Audio:

JOHNSTOWN — The Johnstown Sir Bills rallied to erase a 12-point first-quarter deficit but came up on the short end of the score as Scotia-Glenville held on for a 58-57 victory in overtime in Foothills Council boys’ basketball action Tuesday night at Johnstown High School.

For the Tartans, it was first league victory of the season.

“We have had a rough year and have turned the ball over way too much,” Scotia-Glenville coach Mark Sausville said. “That was just a great win for my kids. It is has been a long tough year for them, but they play hard. An overtime win by one is a great win.”

Ferman Fabian used his height advantage on the inside to put up eight first-quarter points for the Tartans, while the Sir Bills’ offense was held to five points, four from Braden Jones and one from Elijah Jones.

The Johnstown offense got rolling in the second quarter, cutting the Tartans’ lead down to three points 23-20 on a Ryan Hoyt basket with 3:12 left in the opening half.

Scotia-Glenville answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Eddie Bradt and Wyatt Ossenfort and a basket from Fabian to open the lead back to 11 before the Sir Bills closed out the half with six unanswered points to make it 31-26 in favor of the Tartans at the break.

“Holding them to five points in the first quarter, we’re hyping the team up then they go and get 21 in the second quarter,” Sausville said. “That was a little disappointing, but it is also why it makes it such a nice win because we didn’t draw away. They took the lead late; we got a stop and made a nice decision to get it down low. That is what makes me proud.”

After playing even in the third quarter, the Sir Bills opened the final stanza with an 8-2 run, taking their first lead of the game, 48-47, on a Maddox Pedrick basket with 5:21 left in regulation.

Johnstown pushed the lead to 53-49 on a field goal and three-point play from Ryan Hoyt before Bradt connected for four unanswered points on a pair of free throws and a basket to send the game into overtime tied at 53.

The teams swapped leads early in overtime with Hoyt finishing a pair of drives to the basket for the Sir Bills, while Bradt hit a pair of free throws for the Tartans.

Braden Jones stole the ball and drove the length of the court to put the Sir Bills up by two with 45 seconds remaining. Mark Taylor made the front-end of a 1-and-1 and Bradt hit a basket with 12.6 seconds remaining to give Scotia-Glenville a 58-57 lead.

The Sir Bills were able to execute plays off a pair of inbounds in the final seconds but could not get the ball to drop before the final buzzer.

“The reality of it is you can’t come out in a basketball game like that and give them that lead to play with,” Johnstown coach Phil Satterlee said. “We continue to fight and have fought all season, but the reality is that the things we talk about on a constant basis is what costs you in a one-point game. Credit Scotia, they came out and played more physical than we did.”

Hoyt led Johnstown with 21 points, while Braden and Elijah Jones finished with 14 points apiece.

Bradt paced Scotia-Glenville with 23 points, while Fabian added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with 11 points from Baldwin.

Scotia-Glenville 17 14 14 8 5 — 58

Johnstown 5 21 14 13 4 — 57

Scotia-Glenville scoring: Baldwin 5-0-11, Bradt 8-6-23, Ossenfort 1-0-3, Fabian 6-2-14, Taylor 3-1-7. Johnstown scoring: B. Jones 4-6-14, E. Jones 4-2-14, Pedrick 2-0-5, Hoyt 9-3-21, Yetto 1-0-3. Team scoring totals: Scotia-Glenville: 23-9-58. Johnstown: 20-11-57.

