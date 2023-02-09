Boys’ Ice Hockey: Playoff picture still coming into focus

Article Audio:

Adirondack’s aim Friday night is clear. Win, and secure the Delvecchio Cup — given to the Capital District High School Hockey League regular season champion.

The Rivermen, made up of student-athletes from Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Warrensburg and Corinth, lead Shenendehowa by 1.5 points in the league standings as the Plainsmen up the Northway to the Glens Falls Recreation Center Friday. The teams tied 3-3 at the Prestige Services Arena in December. A victory in the return matchup puts the Rivermen 2.5 points ahead with a game to play, out of reach of the lone team still in the title hunt.

Two teams left for one cup, and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Relatively clear cut. However, there are plenty of possibilities for shifting up and down the league standings between Friday and the final regular season games next Wednesday.

Let’s dive in. Starting at the bottom.

LOOKING FOR THE MO’

CBA (six points), the Mohawks (3.5), the Storm (three) and Albany Academy (two) aren’t working their way out of the play-in round over the next week. However, picking up good results and gaining momentum this time of year are crucial to pulling off some postseason upsets.

The Mohawks’ reason for confidence comes down to one name — Alex Doehla. Their goalie from Albany High School is right up there with Bethlehem’s Rory Cairns, his former youth hockey teammate, for best netminder in the CDHSHL. The Mohawks, made up of student-athletes from Niskayuna, Schenectady, Albany, Amsterdam and Broadalbin-Perth, just tied Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa — the second-highest scoring team in the league — 3-3 last weekend. Doehla also held Adirondack to two goals recently. Hot goaltending this time of year? It can change everything.

CBA faces Academy, along with the Mohawk and the Capital District Jets — a non-league game. The Brothers beat the Jets 7-2 on the road on Jan. 21, so despite this one being for no points, ending the season with another win over a team still fighting for a bye directly to the quarterfinals would be a huge boost.

GIVE US A BREAK

Adirondack, Shenendehowa and Bethlehem have clinched byes directly to the quarterfinals. That leaves two more slots up for grabs with Queensbury, at Division II, out of the picture. From Saratoga Springs (10.5 points) down to La Salle (nine points), the gap can still be closed. Each league win over the next week is worth one point.

The Plainsmen shutout the Blue Streaks 3-0 Wednesday. Now, Saratoga Springs hosts Queensbury and Adirondack, possibly opening the door for BH/BS or La Salle.

BH/BS plays a two-game series against the Storm Friday and Saturday. It has one win in its last six games — 5-2 over Saratoga Springs — and the Storm’s young roster has come a long way over the course of the season, which will present a challenge. The crowd will play a factor since both teams play at Schenectady County Recreational Facility Ice Rink. If the Storm can pack the barn — Friday is senior night for its Guilderland players, that might be enough to make this a tighter battle than the two teams’ records suggest.

La Salle’s chances will hinge on a big night Saturday against Bethlehem, already locked into the No. 3 seed. La Salle should knock off Albany Academy Friday, but a win over the Eagles will most likely be needed to move out of the play-in round on Feb. 19 and 20. Two wins would potentially leave them in a tie for the last bye with the Jets, who have just one league game left to play. The two split the season series leaving the tiebreaker up to league points won against individual teams starting at the top of the standings. Neither team beat Adirondack or Shenendehowa, but the Jets have a win over Queensbury on Dec. 2. That being said, the Spartans currently sit behind the Eagles in the standings. A La Salle win over Bethlehem Saturday would give them the tiebreaker since the Eagles beat the Jets on Jan. 13.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Scotia Glenville, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna