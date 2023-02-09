ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 17

Very little changed among the top three after Week 16 in The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections. GB-BE-ME, Ryan Fay and I all went 7-5. GB-BE-ME maintains his four-point lead over Ryan, and five points ahead of me. Kevin Sokolski moved ahead of Andy Weise into fourth place.

Rowena Watson, along with Christopher and Sarah Chadwick, posted the week’s best record at 8-4.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 16 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 130-61-16 276 points (7-5-0)

Ryan Fay 128-63-16 272 points (7-5-0)

Me 128-64-15 271 points (7-5-0)

Kevin Sokolski 127-64-16 270 points (7-5-0)

Andy Weise 126-65-16 268 points (6-6-0)

Brian Unger 124-67-16 264 points (5-7-0)

Rowena Watson 124-67-16 264 points (8-4-0)

Matthew Ruffini 121-70-16 258 points (5-7-0)

Achilles 3-7-5 118-73-16 252 points (6-6-0)

David Trestick 118-73-16 252 points (7-5-0)

Michael Hutter 114-74-15 243 points (6-6-0)

Union Bob 113-75-15 241 points (7-5-0)

RedLiner36 112-80-15 239 points (7-5-0)

Jim Kalohn 111-80-16 239 points (7-5-0)

Towell68 111-81-15 237 points (6-6-0)

Dutch Crazy 109-82-16 234 points (6-6-0)

Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 109-82-16 234 points (8-4-0)

Rich Large 105-91-11 221 points (6-6-0)

Richard Derrick 99-92-16 214 points (5-7-0)

x-Harvey Kagan 82-90-11 175 points

Time for my Week 17 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Monday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Yale at Union — Union 2, Yale 1

Brown at RPI — RPI 3, Brown 2

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Princeton 2

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac 5, Clarkson 3

No. 10 Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard 6, Dartmouth 1

Colgate at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 5, Colgate 1

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Brown 3, Union 2

Yale at RPI — RPI 5, Yale 4

Princeton at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Princeton 3

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 1

Cornell at Colgate — Cornell 3, Colgate 2

MONDAY

Harvard vs. No. 20 Northeastern in Beanpot championship game — Harvard 3, Northeastern 2

