EDITORIAL: Lawsuit will force resolution over judicial nominations

A Republican member of the state Senate did something Thursday that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul should have done three weeks ago.

He filed suit against the Senate leadership challenging its decision last month not to allow the full Senate to vote on Hochul’s nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle for chief judge of the Court of Appeals.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday naming Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Long Island Republican Sen. Anthony Polumbo charged that the state constitution requires that the full Senate vote on judicial nominations. He is attempting to force a vote by the full Senate.

The Judiciary Committee on Jan. 18 rejected Hochul’s nomination and refused to pass it on for a vote by the full Senate. Senate Democrats claim the committee’s vote against the nomination effectively killed it.

The reason this legal challenge is important is three-fold.

While it appears the language in the constitution requires nominees to be subject to a vote of the full Senate, others clearly read it differently.

The question needs to be settled legally one way or another, not only for this appointee but for future judicial nominations.

Another reason this is important is because the appointment affects every New Yorker. The chief judge has significant influence over not just the Court of Appeals, but the entire state court system. Allowing a single partisan committee to have the final say over statewide judicial nominations deprives senators representing all New Yorkers of a vote in that decision.

Third, the action has political ramifications.

The LaSalle nomination is unique because the Democratic governor’s appointment is being challenged by senators from her own party, who say they disagree with his more conservative positions on abortion, labor and defendants’ rights.

A vote in the full Senate not only sets up a major political showdown between the Democratic governor and the Democratic Senate, but also gives Republicans an opportunity to help the Democratic governor, who likely needs GOP votes to get LaSalle confirmed.

If Democrats in the Senate prevail and defeat LaSalle’s confirmation, it would be a major political blow for the governor, even bigger than the committee’s vote was.

If the Democratic majority defeats her nominee, it would give Republicans an opportunity to turn the tables and show her as weak.

And if the nomination is approved with Republican votes, Hochul will be beholden to Republicans and anger many fellow Democrats, whose support she needs to pass her policies.

So a lot is on the line here.

In the past three weeks, Hochul has given no public inclination as to what she plans to do.

This lawsuit forces to a resolution to the question of who controls judicial nominations, an action the governor should have taken weeks ago.

