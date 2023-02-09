High Schools: Adirondack United wins Section VII girls’ ice hockey title

|
Bayley Duffy had two goals in the second period to lead top-seeded Adirondack United to a 5-1 win over second-seeded Franklin Academy to win the Section VII girls’ ice hockey championship Thursday at Saranac Lake Civic Center.
Duffy added two assists. Emily Macauley, Emerson Lochner-Fehl and Gianna Marcantonio also scored for 17-1 Adirondack United, a first-year program that will play East Green Wave in a state regional playoff at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh. The winner of that advances to the state final four Feb. 17-18 in Utica.
Navi Turpin scored 17 points to lead Catholic Central to a 46-19 victory over Lansingburgh in Colonial Council girls’ basketball action. Adriana Sheppie led the Knights with nine points.
In non-league action, Hannah VanDerzee contributed 29 points and eight rebounds in Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk’s 54-24 win over Cairo-Durham.
Jessica Helou-Topini’s 20 points led Guilderland in its 47-38 win over Greenville. Destiny Pipino added nine in the victory.
On Wednesday, Olivia Verdile scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Ballston Spa to a 62-31 win over Glens Falls. Payton Messina had nine. Gianna Endieveri’s 14 points paced Glens Falls.
