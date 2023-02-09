In the Pocket: Scotia-Glenville grad Karabin nearly rolls perfect 900 triple

Article Audio:

IN THE POCKET – Two-handed power, patience and poise combine to make Ryan Karabin one of the most dominating bowlers in the Capital Region. Now that he’s honed his drilling techniques so he can tweak his own equipment, Karabin is an even stronger threat on the lanes.

The 27-year-old Scotia-Glenville High School and SUNY Schenectady graduate came within one strike of a perfect 900 triple last week while competing in the Towne Mixed Doubles at Towne Bowling Academy. He left a 4-pin in the fifth frame of his first game en route to a 279, and then fired back-to-back perfect games for a monster 879 triple. Karabin finished with a 217 for a 1,096 four-game series.

It was first time that Karabin had ever rolled back-to-back 300 games, although he did connect for two perfect games before in the same match.

“It’s crazy to think I was one strike off of 900. I never thought it was possible,” Karabin said.

Making it even sweeter was the fact that Karabin, who helps out Revolutions Pro Shop proprietor Brian LeClair, drilled the 900 Global Reality Check ball he used that night.

“It’s definitely even more enjoyable drilling my own equipment now,” Karabin said. “I still go and ask Brian for advice. I ask him for suggestions on possible layouts, but for the most part he lets me do what I want to when I’m drilling, and I really appreciate the opportunity.”

During his huge triple, Karabin knew he was in one of those special zones where everything was working perfectly.

“When I do that, I’m not thinking much. I know where I want to be and what I want to do. I just focus on the same routine over and over again, like wiping my ball off the same way and taking a deep breath,” he said. “It was definitely special night.”

Karabin has enjoyed many special nights on the lanes. He’s rolled 52 perfect games and 54 800 triples so far.

“I’d rather have more 800s than 300s because they are harder to get,” he said. “The other night, I didn’t have to move much all night, maybe 4-5 boards to the left, as the night progressed. How much I have to move depends on who I bowl with. I’ve had nights where I only had to move 2 boards. Other nights, I’ve had to move maybe 15 boards.”

Although Karabin’s ball speed is usually clocked between 17.5 and 18.5 miles per hour, he said he doesn’t quite have the speed of his biggest two-handed rival, Billy McGaffin Jr., who usually throws it 19-20 mph.

Karabin is having one of his best seasons on the lanes. He’s competing in four leagues and is averaging in the 240s in all four. He is averaging 243 in the City League Monday nights at Towne Bowling Academy, 240 in the Scotia Junior Merchants league Tuesday nights at Boulevard Bowl, 243 in the Towne Mixed Doubles and 245 in the Galaxy league Friday nights at Boulevard Bowl.

“I think this is definitely one of my best seasons,” he said. “This is also my first season where most of the stuff I’m using I drilled myself. I just started drilling my own equipment last year.”

Karabin hasn’t competed in many tournaments lately because of scheduling conflicts, but he’s teaming up with lefty Rich Strath to bowl in a big doubles event next week at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Cdenter in South Glens Falls.

Karabin was one of the first local bowlers to find success with the two-handed approach, which helps bowlers create much more power and revs on the ball. Although he turns just 28 next week, you have to wonder just how long he’ll be able to continue that technique, which puts more wear and tear on your body.

“I hope to keep going as a two-hander,” he said. “Right now, I don’t feel like I’m overly tired when I bowl. But I don’t believe that a lot of bowlers realize how different bowling two-handed is. Some of them try it, but they have problems with their approach, and their ball speed is too slow. Their feet don’t line up with the shot. They see the advantages of bowling two-handed, but they don’t understand that it’s not that easy to do.”

Karabin, a former front desk man at Boulevard Bowl as well as a part-time photographer, hopes to have even more time to bowl after he begins his new job with the Schenectady Post Office as a carrier, a job that many USBC Hall of Famers had during their careers on the lanes.

STRIKES & SPARES

The Schenectady USBC Open Championship will be held over two weekends with 10 squads at Boulevard Bowl. The format will be three-person teams. Dates are Feb. 17 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 18 (2:30 p.m.), Feb. 19 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.), Feb. 24 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 25 (2:30 p.m.) and Feb. 26 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.). Entry fee is just $25 per person for the team event, plus $10 each for scratch team, handicap singles and scratch singles. Handicap will be 90% of 240. One in eight teams will cash for the handicap teams. First place will be $1,200, based on 80 entries.

The next Schenectady USBC board of directors meeting will be Sunday at noon at the District 6 Firehouse.

High school sectionals, hosted by Boulevard Bowl with six-game blocks for all teams, begin boys’ competition with the Class B division Friday. The tournament continues Feb. 13 with the Class C-D boys and Feb. 14 with the Class A boys.

Duanesburg’s Tyler Drexel was named the Western Athletic Conference’s MVP for the second time at the WAC Tournament last week.

In the Suburban Council, Olivia DeCitise of Troy was the Outstanding Bowler in the boys’ division, while Amy Chrzanowski of Colonie was the Outstanding Bowler for the girls.

In the Colonial Council, Mohonasen’s Ryan Monty was the boys’ MVP, while Schalmont’s Marissa Phillips was the girls’ MVP.

B.J. Rucinski and Chamar Goodwin are the unofficial winners of the Town N Country Bakers Doubles tournament that drew 274 teams over four weekends.

Cheryl Daniels, Paul Carter and Mary Bundrick have been elected into the Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame. Daniels, 63, won 10 PWBA Tour titles, including the 1995 U.S. Women’s Open. Carter, 71, won the U.S. Women’s Open twice and was also elected into the USBC Hall of Fame for superior performance. Bundrick, 89, played a major role in the creation of the PWBA and served as the organization’s first president from 1959-63.

The next event on the Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York tour will be hosted by Sportsman’s Bowl Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m. It will be a special doubles scramble limited to the first 28 teams to submit their paid entry, which is $90 per team. As always, only competitors with averages less than 215 are eligible.

Boulevard Bowl is the host for the second annual Hunter Hanley Memorial No-Tap Tournament Sunday at 1 p.m. The event benefits the Hunter Hanley Memorial & Scholarship Fund. Entry fee for the four-person team event is $25 per bowler. Lane sponsors ($100 per lane) are needed. Pizza will be served. For more information, contact Tammy Hanley ([email protected] or 518-857-5781).

Uncle Sam Lanes is the host for the Bazar Auto Body’s Superbowl Bakers Doubles Sunday at 10:30 a.m. First place will be $1,000, based on 52 teams. Entry fee is $45 per bowler and limited to the first 52 paid entries. Call Rob Daigneault (518-859-6726) or Darrell Coonrad (518-817-3505) for reservations or more information.

Entries are filling up quickly for the Scratch Doubles Tournament Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center. Entry fee is $180 per team. One in five teams will advance to the bracket finals. First place will be $2,000, based on 50 entries. Qualifying will be five games across 10 lanes. For reservations, contact Tom Earl (518-763-2734) or Tom Donato (518-788-0771).

Applications for the John Drexel Memorial Scholarship are now open. Contact Julie Drexel for more information on her Facebook page. Bowlers not on social media can request an application via email at [email protected]

Towne Bowling Academy will host the Sammy’s Good Stuff Tour Singles Eliminator Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Top prize will be $1,000 for this scratch event. Entry fee is $70. Format will be four games of qualifying in each division — over 50 and under 50. One in five from each division advance to the eliminators until there is a winner left in each division, and then the division winners meet each other. Call 315-256-7100 for more information.

Town & Country will host the Albany USBC Trio Tournament March 11 (1 p.m.), March 12 (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), March 18 (1 p.m.) and March 19 (1 p.m.). Entry fee is $105 per team. Handicap will be 100% of a 225 average. First place will be $1,500, based on 60 teams. A $9 crossover sanction fee will be required if not an Albany USBC member. For more information, contact Albany USBC association manager Bob Napier at 518-874-4544.

Jordan West defeated defending champion Darrell Coonrad 227-202 to win the Troy Bowling Association’s 700 Tournament at Kingpin’s Alley Latham. West took home $1,000, while Coonrad cashed for $750. Jehron Cherry and Jim Turner were third/fourth and earned $375, while Mitch Andrew, Tony Faraci, Jacob LaFountain and Eric Cotch cashed for $125. More than 100 bowlers competed.

The 49th annual Electric City Women’s 600 Club Tournament will be held at Sportsman’s Bowl March 5 at 1 p.m. Entry forms are available at Sportsman’s Bowl, Towne Bowling Academy and Boulevard Bowl. The tournament is open to any female bowler that has ever bowled a 600 series. Entry forms must be turned in prior to Feb. 27. There will be no walk-ins accepted. For more information, contact Marianne Hogle at 518-393-8907.

MAJOR BOWLING

Billy Wigand delivered a pair of 275 games during an 816 triple, Don Herrington ripped a 300 game en route to another 816 triple and Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer Joe VanDerLinden also hit the 800 mark with a 279-804 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy. Karabin rolled another perfect game and finished with a 783.

Chris Fawcett hammered a 279-793, B.J. Smith Jr. tossed a 279-745 and Kevin Palmer shot a 278-740 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl. Eric Morrett recorded a perfect game.

Tony Bianchi recorded a 269-960, Mike Scaccia fired a 243-932, John Mecca shot a 257-915 and Keith Lawyer ripped a 279-910 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

In the Towne Mixed Doubles league at Towne Bowling Academy Wednesday night, Zach Porter produced a 289-1,009 four-game series, Billy McGaffin Jr. belted a 267-1,007, Ryan Karabin delivered a 266-998, Jessica Aiezza fired a 290-998 and John Askew recorded a perfect game.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 15-3, ABS 13-5, Broadway Lanes 12-6, DeCrescente Distributing 12-6, Sindoni Sausage 12-6, Downs Roofing 12-6, Rollarma 12-6, KKV Recovery 10-8, Falvey Real Estate 9-9, 20 North 9-9, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 9-9, Drive Line Motors 9-9, Boulevard Bowl 7-11, The Heritage Group 7-11, J&F Lawncare 6-12, Bootlegger’s 6-12, Kristel Mechanical 5-13, WMS Leasing 5-13, 518 Aliens 5-13, Da Royalty 5-13.

———

Match summaries

J&F Lawncare (0)

Brandon Wolf 226-156-162 — 544, Nick Stricos 152-221-215 — 588, Joe DeVellis 242-193-164 — 599, R.J. Martinez 242-290-207 — 739. Totals: 862-860-748 — 2,470.

DeCrescente Distributing (3)

Jessica Aiezza 195-278-216 — 689, Brian Mariano 259-218-256 — 733, Suzie Morine 206-236-202 — 644, Liz Kuhlkin 232-287-236 — 755. Totals: 892-1,019-910 — 2,821.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 238-227-212 — 677, Tony Palumbo 228-226-235 — 689, Marty Capullo Jr. 218-23-224 — 655, Debbie Capullo 246-233-215 — 694. Totals: 930-899-886 — 2,715.

Broadway Lanes (1)

Roy Vanderbogart 209-237-279 — 725, John Pancake 226-247-240 — 713, Steve Wagoner 208-232-228 — 668, Justin Barcomb 213-180-232 — 625. Totals: 856-896-979 — 2,731.

———

Kristel Mechanical (0)

Ed White 203-222-222 — 647, Bob Faragon 232-187-224 — 643, Tom Rogers 257-211-215 — 683, Jeff Whitehouse 224-257-203 — 684. Totals: 916-877-864 — 2,657.

Downs Roofing (3)

David Orzechowski 213-210-230 — 653, Nick Barnes 226-247-200 — 673, Ryan Karabin 300-227-256 — 783, Billy Wigand 266-275-275 — 816. Totals: 1,005-959-961 — 2,925.

———

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 241-236-234 — 711, Ken Wilkins 209-247-214 — 670, Mike Scaccia 195-194-227 — 616, Derek Foti 193-194-142 — 529. Totals: 838-871-817 — 2,526.

20 North (2)

Tommy Donato 242-265-188 — 695, Nick Galusha 255-232-246 — 733, Joel Donato 229-192-246 — 667, Chris Radliff 258-179-226 — 663. Totals: 984-868-906 — 2,758.

———

KKV Recovery (2)

Don Herrington 248-300-268 — 816, Nick DiCerbo 203-245-247 — 695, Kara Struffolino 223-258-214 — 695, Vinny Struffolino 202-209-255 — 666. Totals: 876-1,012-984 — 2,872.

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Dan Auricchio 257-216-234 — 707, Ron Unser 235-225-201 — 661, Lee Aiezza 237-176-206 — 619, Jeff Young 236-229-224 — 689. Totals: 965-846-865 — 2,676.

———

Drive Line Motors (1)

Kate Clark 245-148-215 — 608, Chris Allen 199-213-236 — 648, Rob Beedelson 227-257-200 — 684, John Askew 219-246-204 — 669. Totals: 890-864-855 — 2,609.

WMS Leasing (2)

Chad Sutliff 212-211-233 — 656, Stephen Alexander 188-263-224 — 675, Lindsey McPhail 235-217-196 — 648, Tom Egan Jr. 237-257-214 — 708. Totals: 872-948-867 — 2,687.

———

The Heritage Group (0)

Patricia Kelly 172-172-224 — 568, Amanda Chrzanowski 201-244-201 — 646, Mike Nolan 196-191-161 — 548, Bob Messick 194-277-265 — 736. Totals: 763-884-851 — 2,498.

Rollarama (3)

Dan Rotter 216-232-235 — 683, Jeremy Clute 188-222-191 — 601, Ron Paradiso 181-202-246 — 629, Ken LaBelle Jr. 234-256-192 — 682. Totals: 819-912-864 — 2,595.

———

Bottlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd 226-152-226 — 604, Mike Isabella 239-247-256 — 742, Eric Quinlivan 154-184-153 — 491, Marc Fowler 254-226-224 — 704. Totals: 873-809-859 — 2,541.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (3)

Joe Mazuryk 258-237-195 — 690, Chip Tashjian 192-235-246 — 673, Brad Lawyer 256-231-245 — 732, Jody Becker 178-198-195 — 571. Totals: 884-901-881 — 2,666.

———

518 Aliens (0)

Chuck Schissler 194-216-191 — 601, Jenn Schissler 257-191-222 — 670, Chris Lee 215-192-268 — 675, Gabe Criscuolo 173-196-227 — 596. Totals: 839-795-908 — 2,542.

Sindoni’s Sausage (3)

Scott Chastenay 233-268-154 — 655, Mike Dicerbo 229-233-245 — 707, Rich Strath 238-268-256 — 762, Joe VanDerLinden 258-279-267 — 804. Totals: 958-1,048-922 — 2,928.

———

ABS (3)

Jeff Kallner 248-215-236 — 699, Matt Kallner 217-234-203 — 654, Craig Taylor 234-235-166 — 635, Matt Fazzone 247-228-235 — 710. Totals: 946-912-840 — 2,698.

Da Royalty (0)

Will Cunningham 201-206-189 — 596, Seth Friend 221-179-187 — 587, A.J. Collins (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, David Squires 269-221-187 — 677. Totals: 881-796-753 — 2,430.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 21-3, JL Designs 20-4, Precision Floors 19-5, Muny Grille 17-7, All in 1 Realty 17-7, TSS Printing 15-9, Van Buren Enterprises 14-10, Metroland Photo 10-14, TheSignBandits.com 10-14, Bob’s Pro Shop 9-15, EBF Strong 6-18, IDID 5-19, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 4-20, Team 14 1-23.

———

Match summaries

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 236-224-236 — 696, Jim Bassotti 200-194-215 — 609, Eric Morrett 300-229-215 — 724, Matt Swiatocha 223-220-247 — 690. Totals: 959-867-893 — 2,719.

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 218-218-218 — 654, Vacant 204-204-204 — 612, Vacant 217-217-217 — 651, Vacant 212-212-212 — 636. Totals: 851-851-851 — 2,553.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (1)

Anthony Clay 195-199-216 — 610, Christian Caputo 214-257-214 — 685, Jackielynn Noble 166-204-159 — 529, Jim Petronis 225-222-179 — 626. Totals: 800-882-768 — 2,450.

Universal Auto Parts (3)

Andy Smith 226-174-231 — 631, Bill Heaphy III 259-208-167 — 634, Chris Fedden 220-184-226 — 630, Chris Smith 246-183-268 — 697. Totals: 951-749-892 — 2,592.

———

Bob’s Pro Shop (2)

Fred McMahon 212-238-227 — 677, Kris Impellizzeri 194-236-214 — 644, Bob Tedesco Jr. 242-244-248 — 734, Mike Smith 209-223-205 — 637. Totals: 857-941-894 — 2,692.

All in 1 Realty (2)

Nick Peckowitz 269-217-216 — 702, Tammy Sader 236-211-204 — 651, Rich Rogaski 236-204-193 — 633, Kevin Palmer 225-278-237 — 740. Totals: 966-910-850 — 2,726.

———

EBF Strong (1)

John Liberatore 161-214-156 — 531, Steve Fawcett (absent) 185-185-185 — 555, Melissa Childrose 180-202-194 — 576, Chris Fawcett 258-279-256 — 793. Totals: 784-880-791 — 2,455.

TheSignbandits.com (3)

Aiden Deitz 213-234-172 — 619, Rich Ellis 229-210-235 — 674, Bill Carl 211-194-223 — 628, Jason Deitz 174-223-189 — 586. Totals: 862-912-837 — 2,611.

———

JL Designs (2)

Justin Lansing 264-222-189 — 675, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 194-224-215 — 634, Mike Kamm 180-217-258 — 655, Billy McGaffin Jr. 216-228-222 — 666. Totals: 855-891-884 — 2,630.

Metroland Photo (2)

Lee Quivey 246-200-222 — 668, Steve Renzi 169-209-234 — 612, Mike Gallitelli 182-224-180 — 586, B.J. Smith Jr. 265-279-201 — 745. Totals: 862-912-837 — 2,611.

———

IDID (1)

Tony Fernandez 172-228-279 — 629, Joe Gordon 174-155-148 — 477, Jim Valentino 187-183-210 — 580, A.J. Perone 214-198-242 — 654. Totals: 747-764-829 — 2,340.

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Dan Derizzo 223-178-162 — 563, Rich Manzer Jr. 235-216-227 — 678, Brian French 216-243-203 — 662, Austin Van Buren 248-214-227 — 689. Totals: 922-851-819 — 2,592.

———

Muny Grille (4)

Jay Diamond 189-249-202 — 640, Sherm Bowman 203-213-215 — 631, Mark Ray 224-180-236 — 640, Jamie Diamond 224-256-238 — 718. Totals: 840-898-891 — 2,629.

TSS Printing (0)

Rob Mengel 139-214-205 — 558, Corey Buckley 221-227-176 — 624, Tyler Mochrie 208-176-246 — 630, Matt Olson 226-259-231 — 716. Totals: 794-876-858 — 2,528.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 21-9, Masons Automotive 17-13, D.A. Parisi & Co. 15-15, Kalpro 14-16, MBM Motorsports 13-17, Derenzo’s Tax Service 10-20.

———

Match summaries

D.A. Parisi & Co. (1)

John Mecca 257-224-216-218 — 915, Jeff Williams 166-212-192-158 — 728, Ken Wilkins 182-236-219-171 — 808. Totals: 605-672-627-547 — 2,451.

Kalpro (4)

Keith Lawyer 225-279-207-199 — 910, Kyle Wilkins 212-210-179-210 — 811, Joe Carusone 192-236-233-181 — 842. Totals: 629-725-619-590 — 2,563.

———

Masons Automotive (2)

Mark Hansen 213-195-224-233 — 865, Tom Santerre 214-180-164-180 — 738, B.J. Smith Jr. 182-213-257-221 — 873. Totals: 609-588-645-634 — 2,476.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (3)

P.J. Derenzo 225-198-205-267 — 895 Anthony Clay 178-223-248-234 — 883, Jason Palmer 180-224-170-186 — 760. Totals: 583-645-623-687 — 2,538.

———

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Don Cross 227-213-245-206 — 891, Mike Scaccia 228-236-243-225 — 932, Brian Hart 191-236-226-248 — 901. Totals: 646-685-714-679 — 2,724.

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 258-161-154-179- – 752, Tony Bianchi 269-235-219-237 — 960, Tom Girard 209-205-192-218 — 824. Totals: 736-601-565-634 — 2,536.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

TSS Printing 96.5-43.5, Battenkill Motors 88.5-51.5, Sindoni Sausage 88-52, Unbreakable Nutrition 85-55, Towne Bowling Academy 82.5-57.5, Rogers Motorsports 74-66, T.J. Bell Environmental 72.5-67.5, Never Enough Performance 71.5-68.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 71-69, Syron’s Meat Market 69.5-70.5, ABS 69-71, Sportsman’s Bowl 69-71, Revolutions Pro Shop 68-72, Main Street Café 68-72, JLD 66.5-73.5, Broadway Lunch 60.5-79.5, My Three Sons 56-84, Solid Surface 51-89, Next Level Detailing 47.5-92.5, A Plus Heating No. 1.

———

Match summaries

T.J. Bell Environmental (9)

Catie Bell 200-226-207-159 — 792, Mike Kamm 177-248-219-182 — 826. Totals: 424-521-473-388 — 1,806.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (11)

Michelle Largeteau 112-152-145-159 — 568, Lee Quivey 193-230-234-237 — 894. Totals: 400-477-474-491 — 1,842.

———

Never Enough Performance (12)

Kate Clark 206-224-205-214 — 849, Dave McLear 194-234-222-258 — 908. Totals: 428-486-455-500 — 1,869.

TSS Printing (8)

Jackie Malone 268-196-215-211 — 890, Paul Dumas 208-204-222-234 — 868. Totals: 498-422-459-467 — 1,846.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (8)

Niki Battistoni 202-243-222-258 — 925, Peter Battistoni 223-230-180-226 — 859. Totals: 459-507-436-518 — 1,920.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (12)

Victoria Shufelt 221-188-225-213 — 847, Zack Porter 269-280-222-238 — 1,009. Totals: 511-489-468-472 — 1,940.

———

Syron’s Meat Market (2)

Amanda Chrzanowski 191-225-162-221 — 799, John Askew 300-240-215-177 — 932. Totals: 504-478-390-411 — 1,783.

Towne Bowling Academy (18)

Jessica Aiezza 290-191-248-269 — 998, Ryan Gahan 202-288-244-247 — 981. Totals: 522-509-522-546 — 2,099.

———

JLD (9)

Amber Brophy 195-186-157-212 — 750, Billy McGaffin Jr. 246-246-267-248 — 1,007. Totals: 469-460-452-488 — 1,869.

ABS (11)

Natasha Fazzone 216-236-214-235 — 901, Matt Fazzone 214-224-261-213 — 912. Totals: 446-476-491-464 — 1,877.

———

Next Level Detailing (5)

Kim Swiatocha (absent) 207-207-207-207 — 828, Marc Fowler 187-234-214-231 — 866. Totals: 414-461-441-458 — 1,774.

Sindoni Sausage (15)

Liz Kuhlkin 225-238-218-239 — 920, Joe VanDerLinden 289-204-222-224 — 939. Totals: 519-447-445-468 — 1,879.

———

Main Street Café (7)

Ursula Pasquerella 223-193-172-171 — 759, Joe Venduro 246-221-234-226 — 927. Totals: 519-464-456-447 — 1,886.

Revolutions Pro Shop (13)

Lindsey McPhail 195-249-227-288 — 959, Don Herrington 228-216-257-232 — 933. Totals: 438-480-499-535 — 1,952.

———

Rogers Motorsports (17)

Kelly Chrzanowski 289-248-183-235 — 935, Tom Rogers 227-2438-209-226 — 910. Totals: 554-534-430-499 — 2,017.

Sportsman’s Bowl (3)

Erika Poje 180-223-184-180 — 767, Dan Knutti 199-212-201-163 — 775. Totals: 425-481-431-389 — 1,726.

———

Battenkill Motors (9)

Laura Rotter 215-222-227-197 — 861, Ryan Karabin 238-259-235-266 — 998. Totals: 470-498-479-480 — 1,927.

My Three Sons (11)

Patricia Kelly 215-203-234-257 — 909, Scott Rogers 279-204-205-236 — 924. Totals: 521-434-466-520 — 1,941.

———

Solid Surface (8)

Cheyanne Zullo 150-258-224-198 — 830, Austin Zullo 211-230-215-216 — 872. Totals: 398-525-476-451 — 1,850.

Broadway Lanes (12)

Renee Earl 195-269-156-199 — 819, Tom Earl 248-195-218-259 — 920. Totals: 479-500-410-494 — 1,883.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected].

