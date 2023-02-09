Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 57 player props: Over on Kelce, under on Mahomes

Article Audio:

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, which has propelled them to their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years.

The Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles this time around in Super Bowl 57, but they enter with some question marks surrounding the health of some key offensive players, including superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was able to play through an ankle injury during the AFC Championship Game, and the extra week should allow him and the rest of the Chiefs to be ready for Sunday.

We’ve got several Chiefs player props listed down below with analysis on each position group, as well as their top Super Bowl MVP candidates.

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes

Base props: 294.5 passing yards (-117 over, -117 under), 2.5 passing touchdowns (+159 O, -224 U), 0.5 interceptions thrown (-131 O, -104 U), 18.5 rushing yards (-119 O, -115 U)

To score a touchdown: +320

Analysis: Mahomes should be healthier this week than he was two weeks ago against the Bengals, but he still faces a challenging path to putting up his usual passing statistics considering the Eagles have the NFL’s No. 1-rated pass defense. Mahomes’ receivers also aren’t very inspiring outside of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, so under 294.5 passing yards seems likely considering the tough matchup and lack of reliable weapons. Mahomes’ touchdowns and interceptions props don’t appear to offer much value, but under 18.5 rushing seems like a strong play since his ankle will likely still prevent him from running much.

RUNNING BACKS

Isiah Pacheco

Base props: 48.5 rushing yards (-115 O, -119 U), 15.5 receiving yards (-113 O, -121 U), 69.5 rushing and receiving yards (-108 O, -127 U), 1.5 receptions (-199 O, +143 U)

To score a touchdown: +122

Jerick McKinnon

Base props: 19.5 rushing yards (-115 O, -119 U), 20.5 receiving yards (-137 O, +100 U), 43.5 rushing and receiving yards (-113 O, -121 U), 2.5 receptions (-151 O, +110 U)

To score a touchdown: +205

Analysis: The Chiefs backfield appears to be in position for a productive Super Bowl Sunday considering the Eagles’ weak point on defense is defending the run. This plays into the hands of early down back Isiah Pacheco, who should be able to pile up enough yards to go over 48.5. Jerick McKinnon’s production tends to be more hit-or-miss since he’s the complementary third down back, but over 20.5 receiving yards seems likely considering Mahomes will need him in the short passing game with the Eagles secondary and pass rush making it tough to get passes off down the field, and +205 for him to score a touchdown is also intriguing considering he found the end zone the last six weeks of the regular season.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce

Base props: 77.5 receiving yards (-115 O, -119 U), 6.5 receptions (-204 O, +146 U)

To score a touchdown: -114

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Base props: 37.5 receiving yards (-135 O, -101 U), 3.5 receptions (-123 O, -111 U)

To score a touchdown: +195

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Base props: 35.5 receiving yards (-108 O, -127 U), 2.5 receptions (-121 O, -113 U)

To score a touchdown: +215

Kadarius Toney

Base props: 25.5 receiving yards (-145 O, +106 U), 2.5 receptions (-184 O, +133 U)

To score a touchdown: +235

Justin Watson

Base props: 16.5 receiving yards (-115 O, -119 U), 1.5 receptions (+136 O, -189 U)

To score a touchdown: +460

Noah Gray

Available props: 12.5 receiving yards (-121 O, -113 U), 1.5 receptions (-103 O, -133 U)

To score a touchdown: +420

Analysis: Chiefs pass catchers have been banged up and inconsistent outside of Travis Kelce, which is why Kelce is the only player in this group that we’d feel comfortable taking the over on receiving yards and receptions even though they’re set the highest at 77.5 and 6.5. Another number we like is JuJu Smith-Schuster under 37.5 since he’s been virtually nonexistent the past two months and is coming off a knee injury. Kelce to score a touchdown at -110 is also tempting considering he almost always finds the end zone in postseason contests, but the best value on the board to score might be Kadarius Toney at +235 considering he came close in the AFC Championship Game and has big play ability. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is way too unpredictable, and while it’s tough to gauge either Justin Watson or Noah Gray since their yardage props are set so low, we’d lean toward the under on Watson and the over on Gray.

Chiefs Super Bowl MVP Top Candidates

Odds from Caesars Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes (+130)

Travis Kelce (+1000)

Isiah Pacheco (+5000)

Chris Jones (+5000)

Jerick McKinnon (+6000)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (+8000)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+8000)

