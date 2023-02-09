Mevius, big third-quarter push lead Siena women’s basketball past Manhattan

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — Down four points at halftime, Siena uncorked a huge run in the third quarter to turn the tide in a 75-65 MAAC women’s basketball win over Manhattan on Thursday night at UHY Center.

Siena (9-5 MAAC, 15-9 overall) trailed 31-27 at halftime after a strong second quarter from Manhattan, but the Saints outscored the Jaspers 22-10 in the third quarter to take the lead for good and avenge a 78-53 loss to Manhattan on Jan. 12.

Siena pushed its lead to as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter, and while Manhattan (6-8, 9-14) was able to make it a two-possession game on multiple occasions in the last minute, the Saints sealed the game at the free throw line, where they finished the night making 25 of 28 attempts.

Freshman Elisa Mevius led the charge for Siena, scoring a career-high 24 points on 7 of 12 shooting and a 9 of 10 effort from the free throw line. Emina Selimovic chipped in 18 points — her highest scoring output since her 19-point game in the Saints’ Jan. 5 win over Fairfield — while Teresa Seppala and Angel Jones scored 10 points apiece in a game Siena won without leading scorer and rebounder Anajah Brown in the lineup.

Petra Juric led Manhattan with 17 points.

With the win, Siena pulled into a tie with Fairfield for fourth place in the MAAC, with the Saints holding the tiebreaker thanks to their season sweep of the Stags.

Siena wraps up its three-game homestand Saturday when the Saints host Niagara at 2 p.m.

