SCHENECTADY — Mohonasen’s excellent mix of experience and youthful enthusiasm helped the Mighty Warriors secure their second consecutive trip to the large school state championship.

Freshman Kianna Macapinlac put together a 1,210 six-game total, including a 662 triple in the afternoon session, and seniors Madyson Jones (1,162) and Gia Fowler (1,099) provided much needed leadership for Mohonasen, which used a 1,039 in the fourth game to surge past Columbia in the Section II Class A girls’ bowling championship Thursday at Boulevard Bowl. Ariana Quinlivan was also a force for Mohonasen with a 1,139 six-game block.

Mohonasen finished with a pinfall of 5,654, followed by Columbia (5,484), Colonie/Shaker (5,271) and Averill Park (4,921).

Schalmont, behind a 1,146 block from Brooke Howlan, a 1,119 set from Colonial Council MVP Marissa Phillips and a 1,113 from Teagan Reckner, won the Class B/small school title with a 5,256 pinfall and will join Mohonasen at the NYSPHSAA Championships next month. Lansingburgh was second (5,012).

In the Class C-D division, Schoharie knocked down 4,894 pins to unseat perennial power Middleburgh (4,689).

“That [fourth] game was actually the key,” said Mohonasen head coach Meg Fountain, whose team has won three consecutive Colonial Council crowns to go along with its back-to-back sectional titles. Mohonasen was unbeaten in its league over the last two seasons. “We were down by 60 pins after the first session, and we beat them by more than 100 pins in that fourth game. After that, the girls had more confidence in themselves.”

Mohonasen made a couple of adjustments late in the morning session that proved beneficial in the afternoon block.

‘When they bowled in the morning shift, it was a different shot. They adjusted and bowled well,” Fountain said. “Once they started to bowl well, it trickled down to everyone.”

Jones said her team was confident heading into sectionals, but not cocky.

“We definitely had some confidence, but we didn’t take anything for granted,” she said. “In the beginning, we were a little scared, but we kept our composure. I think we all just came together as a team and pushed through it. We knew what we had to do. It’s definitely different in the sectionals. We have more competition up here. There are some teams here that we don’t face, so it was definitely a challenge coming into this.

“We had motivation in the afternoon session to do better and get back on track. We were decent, but we weren’t bowling up to our full potential. I think a lot of us switched balls over and over again in the morning session. But we knew what ball to start with for the second shift. We figured it out.”

Fountain said her team picked up a lot of confidence from beating state champ North Rockland in a big tournament in Fishkill.

Jones said her team is ready for the states.

“Last year was tough at the states,” Jones said. “Our team wasn’t emotionally prepared, and we weren’t ready at all. This year, we are ready and we’re doing different things to make us better as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Schalmont is also heading to the state tournament with its friendly rival Mohonasen.

“I will say that we lost our captain last year. She graduated last year. I had one girl at 140 and she went to 180 [average]. That’s why we’re here,” said Schalmont coach Hugo Hugo McGroty, whose last appearance at the states was quashed by the pandemic.

“The conditions got tougher in the afternoon. We had such a big lead it was just a matter of making some spares. They were disappointed leaving spares and not striking, but with a 250-points lead, all you need is spares. A couple girls changed balls, and it worked out well for them.”

Jocelyn Smith of Glens Falls (1,295), Amy Chrzanowski of Colonie/Shaker (1,260), Jen Doty of Columbia (1,219), Savannah Swiatocha of Scotia-Glenville (1,199), Cierra Gabriel of Columbia (1,191), and Delilah Shultes of Middleburgh (1,170) made the composite all-star team and also earned a spot at the state tournament.

CLASS A

Team scores — Mohonasen 5,654, Columbia 5,484, Colonie/Shaker 5,271, Averill Park 4,921, Schenectady 4,668, Ballston Spa 4,345, Bethlehem 4,067, Saratoga Springs 3,989, Niskayuna 3,834.

High single — Cierra Gabriel (Columbia) 247, Madyson Jones (Mohonasen) 237, Savannah Swiatocha (Scotia-Glenville) 234.

High triple — Jen Doty (Colonie) 682, Kianna Macapinlac (Mohonasen) 662, Amy Chrzanowski (Colonie) 652.

CLASS B

Team scores — Schalmont 5,256, Lansingburgh 5,012, Cohoes 4,850, Mechanicville 4,431, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 3,945, Fonda-Fultonville, inc.

High single — Taylor Masterson (Mechanicville) 230, Taylor Moran (Lansingburgh) 223, Marissa Phillips (Schalmont) 211..

High triple — Jocelyn Smith (Glens Falls) 687, Teagan Reckner (Schalmont) 600, Brooke Howlan (Schalmont) 592.

CLASS C-D

Team scores — Schoharie 4,894, Middleburgh 4,689, Canajoharie 4,266, Fort Plain 3,901, OESJ 3,475.

High single — Hailey Bedford (Hoosick Falls) 257, Jordyn Wilwool (Hoosick Falls) 204, Kate Ackerman (Maple Hill) 203,

High triple — Deliah Shultes (Middleburgh) 595, Mandi Jaye Williams (Schoharie) 578, Maya Evens (Canajoharie) 547.

Section Team

Jordyn Smith (Glens Falls) 1,295, Amy Chrzanowski (Colonie/Shaker) 1,260, Jen Doty (Columbia) 1,219, Savannah Swiatocha (Scotia-Glenville) 1,199, Cierra Gabriel (Columbia) 1,191, Delilah Shultes (Mioddleburgh) 1,170.

