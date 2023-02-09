Montalvo aims to end Amsterdam’s 9-year Section II boys’ wrestling championship drought

Article Audio:

When Brian Benton had his hand raised as the Section II Division 1 112-pound boys’ wrestling champion in 2006, it started a streak of nine straight years where at least one Amsterdam grappler earned an area title.

Now, it’s been nine years since any Amsterdam wrestler ascended to the top step of the podium in the Section II tournament, but senior 145-pounder Renso Montalvo is in prime position to end that drought.

“It would mean a lot to have somebody as a sectional champ,” second-year Amsterdam head coach Brandon Giaquinto said Thursday. “I think, right now, Renso is the best chance we’ll have for a reasonable amount of years to have another one.

Montalvo, a Section II runner-up at 145 pounds last year who went on to finish fifth at the state tournament, is the top seed in the Division 1 145-pound bracket for Saturday’s tournament at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Victory on Saturday would make Montalvo Amsterdam’s first area champion since Brandon Lapi captured the last of his five Section II titles in 2014.

“I always give it my all,” said Montalvo, who boasts a 34-6 record this season. “Winning on Saturday, for myself and my family, it would mean a lot.”

Montalvo comes in with plenty of momentum, having collected a pair of pins to reach the 145-pound final at last week’s Division 1 Class 2 tournament before pulling out a 3-0 decision against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Colin Carlin.

Carlin, the No. 2 seed, is likely the biggest obstacle standing between Montalvo and a championship on Saturday.

“I’m confident that I’ll win. I already beat this kid,” Montalvo said. “I’m not really worried about it. It’s more about a mental look at myself.”

A varsity wrestler since he was in eighth grade, Montalvo enters Saturday’s event — which starts at 9:30 a.m., with finals set to begin at 6 p.m. — with a career record of 139-29, including 81 pins.

Even more impressively, he’s never been pinned in his high school career.

“He hardly ever goes to his back,” Giaquinto said. “Even going back to when he was in youth wrestling, he’s never been pinned.”

The top-two finishers in each weight class in both Division 1 and 2 on Saturday will advance to the state tournament on Feb. 24-25 at MVP Arena in Albany. In the event that the second- and third-place finishers in a weight class did not face each other during the tournament, they’ll face each other in a match following the finals to determine who advances to states.

Here are five other wrestlers to watch at Saturday’s tournament:

OWEN HICKS, FONDA/JOHNSTOWN

A year after becoming the first Fonda-Fultonville wrestler to win a Section II championship since 1977, Hicks — fourth in the Division 2 state tournament at 145 pounds last year — is in prime position for a repeat. The senior is 37-3 with 30 pins this season, with all three of his losses coming at the prestigious Eastern States Classic in January. Since that event, he’s won nine straight matches, all by pin, none of which has seen the end of the second period.

TAYLOR BEAURY, SARATOGA SPRINGS

Beaury, a standout sophomore 126-pounder, brings a 26-4 record into the tournament after breezing to the Division 1 Class 1 title last weekend. He’s 18-1 since the calendar turned to 2023, with his only loss being a tight 3-1 decision while wrestling a weight class up against Shenendehowa’s Vincent Grembocki, the No. 2 seed at 132 pounds.

CONNOR GREGORY, BALLSTON SPA

Along with teammates Ralph Keeney at 110 pounds and Darrien Insogna at 215, Gregory — a senior 160-pounder — is one of three Scotties who earned top seeds in the Division 1 tournament. Gregory has racked up 43 wins against just two losses this season, with his only losses coming against two-time state champion PJ Duke of Minisink Valley in early December and to Gage Laplante of Starpoint at the Eastern States Classic.

DYLAN DEVINE, SCHALMONT

A year ago, Devine scored a thrilling win when he upset top-seeded Dylan Winchell of Warrensburg in the Division 2 126-pound final. This year, Devine comes in as a No. 1 seed at 132. The sophomore started 3-3 on the season after a rough outing at the Wrange on the Plains in early December, but is 25-1 over his last 26 matches and enters the tournament on a 22-match win streak.

LUKE SCHIMACHER, MECHANICVILLE/STILLWATER

A senior 160-pounder, Schirmacher is 70-2 over the last three seasons and enters this weekend’s tournament at 32-0 to earn the top seed at 160 in Division 1. Schirmacher hasn’t simply breezed through his competition, he’s been tested throughout the season, with nearly as many wins by decision (11) as pin (14), including a trio of overtime wins.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports