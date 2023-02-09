Updated: Missing Perth man, 52, found safe

|
Article Audio:
PERTH – A missing Perth man that police asked Thursday for help finding has been found safe, police said.
Police had asked for help finding Christian Yager, 52, of Perth. He’d last been seen Tuesday and police asked for help on Thursday.
By mid-afternoon Thursday, police announced he had found safe. “Thank you for your assistance!,” police wrote.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News