Updated: Missing Perth man, 52, found safe

By Steven Cook |
Christian Yager - Source: New York State Police

PERTH – A missing Perth man that police asked Thursday for help finding has been found safe, police said.

Police had asked for help finding Christian Yager, 52, of Perth. He’d last been seen Tuesday and police asked for help on Thursday.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, police announced he had found safe. “Thank you for your assistance!,” police wrote.

