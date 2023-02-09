Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — Plans to complete a feasibility study to examine several options for addressing the town’s outdated police and court facility — including potentially moving the operations to the ViaPort shopping mall after lawmakers voted to nullify a lease agreement to relocate town services there last year — were criticized Wednesday, but will ultimately move forward.

The $50,000 study, approved by the Town Board in a 3-1 vote, will examine several options for updating the town’s police and court facility along Princetown Road, including renovating the existing facility, constructing an all-new facility at another location, or relocating to ViaPort. Barton & Loguidice, an Albany engineering firm, will complete the study.

Board member Samantha Miller-Herrera was the lone dissenting vote. Evan Christou was not in attendance.

Miller-Herrera was critical of the decision to include ViaPort in the study, noting that she supported moving town services to ViaPort when it was approved by the previous administration in 2021, but has ultimately changed her position following months of public backlash from residents last year, who criticized the move to the shopping mall as a waste of taxpayer resources.

“Even though I always thought this was a great space for the courts and the police, it’s clear the public doesn’t want it,” she said. “I can’t in good conscience spend another $50,000 on that.”

Miller-Herrera said all options should be on the table when it comes to the town’s police and court facility, which lawmakers have said is too small and can no longer meet the need of either service, but noted the town should have tried to negotiate a more favorable lease agreement with ViaPort prior to breaking the lease.

The study, she added, should be narrowed in scope to include options outside of ViaPort.

“I agree that all options should be on the table, but they should have been on the table before we decided to break a lease and before we decided that we were not going to renegotiate for that space, or that we were not going to reaffirm that space, but instead pay out a quarter-of-a-million dollars in taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” Miller-Herrera said.

The study comes six months after a new slate of Town Board members last year — Supervisor Mollie Collins, Jack Dodson and Joseph Mastroianni — voted 3-0 to cancel a 10-year lease agreement with ViaPort approved by the previous administration that would have seen the Town Hall and police and court facility relocated to a 50,000-square-foot space at the mall that once housed Kmart.

The lease was voided on the grounds of a procedural issue in state law requiring the move to be subjected to a permissive referendum, which the town did not follow.

Miller-Herrera abstained from the vote over concerns about a protracted legal battle with mall owners, and Christou was not in attendance.

The previous administration also agreed to pay a $1 million security deposit using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In October, the Town Board approved a settlement agreement with the ViaPort owners that saw the $1 million deposit returned in exchange for a $243,750 payment from the town. The settlement absolved the town from any additional legal action. Miller-Herrera voted against the settlement.

Collins, on Wednesday, defended the study, noting that she believes all options should remain on the table when it comes to addressing concerns about the police and court facility. She added the town is not leaning one way or another, but is gathering information on what the best move would be moving forward.

“There isn’t any one particular option that we’re leaning towards, so there’s not reason to assume that we are going to go anywhere until it’s presented to the residents of Rotterdam,” she said. “But I won’t rule anything out, because to me it’s just as wrong to rule something out as it is to say, ‘yes, we’re going to go here’ without any input.”

Collins said the town has a number of potential options at its disposal, including building a new facility on the same property where the existing police and court building stands, purchasing vacant land and building new and moving into a pre-existing building like the old Staples facility along Altamont Avenue.

ViaPort, she said, could be used as a benchmark to move into an existing structure, since the town already completed a feasibility study to relocate services there last year. The study determined it would cost the town $9.2 million to renovate the Kmart space and ultimately cost taxpayers more than $54 million to maintain the space over a 30-year period.

The previous study also included moving Town Hall to the mall, an option that lawmakers have since moved on from.

The same study also determined it would cost the town $9 million to upgrade the current police and court building. The upgrades included a 15,000-square-foot expansion and bringing the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the study.

“We can use ViaPort as a benchmark. We can use that as a benchmark as far as what is it going to cost if we go into a pre-existing building,” Collins said.

But several residents in attendance questioned the move, including Brenda Torosian, who for months collected hundreds of signatures from those opposed to the move.

Torosian, wearing a “Say No To ViaPort” shirt, criticized lawmakers and questioned their transparency when it came to the settlement agreement that was reached after the town broke its lease with ViaPort.

Re-examining the ViaPort move, she said, is an affront to residents who for months opposed the move.

“By doing a feasibility report that was already done … these close to 800 signatures mean nothing to the town of Rotterdam,” Torosian said. “It means that you people don’t care.”

Representatives from ViaPort did not immediately return a request seeking comment.



