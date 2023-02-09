Saratoga Springs fire chief still on leave amid investigation

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan remains on paid leave as the city continues investigating a complaint alleging he is employed by two fire departments.

“All I can say at this time is that the investigation is ongoing,” said Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino Wednesday. “Our attorney needs to obtain some additional documentation.”

Montagnino confirmed Feb. 6 he received a complaint Jan. 27, which claims the fire chief is working for both the Saratoga Springs Fire Department and another department Montagnino would not name. He also would not say who filed the complaint.

“I can’t say who filed it at this time,” he said.

While the complaint was filed on Jan. 27, he was not placed on leave until the close of business Feb. 1.

“The complaint came in late on Friday and we were unable to reach our counsel until Monday,” Montagnino said. “We needed time to confer with our counsel and human resources before the decision was made.”

On Wednesday Dolan met with attorneys who are investigating the claims.

While the chief is on leave, Asst. Chief Aaron Dyer is overseeing the department.

Dolan did not return a request for comment.

Union President Joe Brimhall said the chief is still on administrative leave and had no other comments on the matter.

Dolan has been with the department since 1998, working his way up the ranks until he was named chief in January 2019.

