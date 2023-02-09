Siena men’s basketball eager to sweep

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — The Saints, sophomore wing player Jared Billups said, “put emphasis on [earning] sweeps.”

Michael Baer, a graduate student forward, went a step further and said it’s “a huge emphasis.”

Meanwhile, Siena men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello categorized it Wednesday as “super important” that the Saints reverse their unfortunate trend.

So, as Siena heads to play a 7 p.m. game Friday at Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland before playing 2 p.m. Sunday at home against Marist in Albany, the Saints aren’t hiding from how they’ve been unsuccessful in their three prior attempts to claim a regular-season sweep against a MAAC opponent. Siena has played three teams — Canisius, Fairfield and Niagara — a second time this season, and dropped each of those games after beating the club the first time around.

Securing sweeps is important for a variety of reasons. The one that comes up a lot is how they help a team earn a tiebreaker advantage over another for postseason purposes, but the most basic one is that it’s impossible to go better than .500 without earning a sweep, and the Saints very much have designs on doing a whole lot better than a 10-10 MAAC season despite losing their last couple games.

Ahead of playing Mount St. Mary’s (4-9 MAAC, 8-16 overall) and Marist (4-9, 8-14), Siena (9-4, 15-9) finds itself in third place after an extended stay atop the MAAC. With seven regular-season games left, Siena is a game out of first place and three games ahead of sixth place, so the Saints remain solidly in contention for the MAAC’s regular-season title, and comfortable in pursuit of a top-five finish and the first-round bye in the conference tournament such a placement earns.

Siena beat Mount St. Mary’s and Marist by 15 points apiece earlier this season. What needs to happen for the Saints in their next two games, Baer said, is for them to grow advantages the way they did in those past matchups with Mount St. Mary’s and Marist, something the club failed to do in its recent losses to Manhattan and Niagara.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re not putting away our leads. In that Manhattan game, we were up seven at half — and, then, we weren’t able to extend it,” Baer said. “The Niagara game, we were up 10 at one point, we weren’t able to extend it. So I don’t know if it’s maybe we’re relaxing a little bit or getting too comfortable, but it’s definitely something that we’re [putting] an emphasis on, is that we need to put teams away when we get a lead and we’re just going to look to do that now.”

An issue for the Saints has become their depth as a long season takes its toll. Siena was without three rotation players for Sunday’s loss to Niagara in leading scorer Javian McCollum, and key reserves Michael Eley and Jordan Kellier. While Kellier (foot) remains out for at least a few more weeks, Maciariello said Thursday that both Eley (illness) and McCollum (back) are “game-time decisions” against Mount St. Mary’s.

It’s been a next-man-up approach for the Saints, who started the MAAC season 6-0 and were 9-2 in league play before suffering back-to-back losses last weekend. But Maciariello said the Saints “are a little handcuffed,” when they’re missing off-the-dribble scorers such as Eley and McCollum, and Billups acknowledged that, too.

“Not only Javian, but we’re missing Michael Eley, as well, who’s been huge for us,” Billups said. “I think Eley and Javian being out — and Jordan — has been really tough for us because those three dudes . . . give you different looks. They give you different flows to the game.”

In the next breath, though, Billups said the Saints “should still be able to win games,” and Maciariello agreed.

“We’ve got to be able to execute,” Maciariello said. “We can’t have turnovers and missed free throws late in games.”

And the Saints know they can’t keep failing to secure sweeps.

“So,” Billups said, “we’re hoping to get that done this upcoming game — and Sunday, as well.”

Contact Michael Kelly at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports