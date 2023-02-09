The Parting Schotts Podcast: Previewing Union men’s and women’s hockey weekend

By Ken Schott |
Three Union hockey players on the bench with the coach behind them - and Parting Shchotts Podcast logo superimposed
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union head coach Josh Hauge watches the action against RPI on Oct. 29 at Messa Rink.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” sports editor Ken Schott gets you set for the Union College men’s and women’s hockey weekend.

The Dutchmen host Yale and Brown this weekend. Schott has interviews with players Connor Murphy, Nick Young, Nate Hanley and John Prokop, and head coach Josh Hauge.

The Dutchwomen travel to Princeton and Quinnipiac. Schott has interviews with head coach Josh Sciba, and players Emily King and Meredith Killian.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Union College

