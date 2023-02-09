The Parting Schotts Podcast: Previewing Union men’s and women’s hockey weekend

Article Audio:

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” sports editor Ken Schott gets you set for the Union College men’s and women’s hockey weekend.

The Dutchmen host Yale and Brown this weekend. Schott has interviews with players Connor Murphy, Nick Young, Nate Hanley and John Prokop, and head coach Josh Hauge.

The Dutchwomen travel to Princeton and Quinnipiac. Schott has interviews with head coach Josh Sciba, and players Emily King and Meredith Killian.

