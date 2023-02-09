Weekend plans: Winter festivals, Siena men’s basketball among top picks

Article Audio:

WEEKEND PLANS – There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Celebrating Valentine’s

This weekend Troy’s No Fun pays tribute to Valentine’s Music Hall and Beer Joint with a spate of shows by The Figgs, Zombie Giuliani, Pony in the Pancake and others.

Valentine’s was a mainstay on the Capital Region’s music scene for years, hosting shows featuring Guided by Voices with Spoon, former Minuteman Mike Watt, The Supersuckers, Ted Leo and plenty more. The popular Albany venue closed in 2013.

On Friday, The Figgs are set to play at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Saturday is a Degenerate Hang-around Cover Show featuring Flavour (performing as T. Rex), Zombie Giuliani (Reagan Youth), Ams (Buck Owens), Aficionado (Jane’s Addiction), Hot Cousin (AC/DC) and Pony in the Pancake (Pavement). Tickets are $10 and the show starts at 7 p.m. For more information visit nofuntroy.com.

WinterFest kick-off

Clifton Park’s WinterFest kicks off on Friday with Park at Dark, with live music bonfires, s’mores and hot coco slated for the new Town Center Park at the intersection of Maxwell Drive and Southside Drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with outhouse races, cross-country skiing, an indoor carnival, scavenger hunts, a soup contest, and more at locations around Clifton Park. The Taste of Clifton Park portion of the festival runs from 1-3 p.m. at the Clifton Park Center Mall. For the full schedule of events visit cliftonpark.org.

Section II wrestling championships

Section II’s representatives for the upcoming state boys’ wrestling tournament will be determined Saturday with the Division I and II state qualifying tournaments at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

The opening session, featuring the preliminary rounds through the semifinals, starts at 9:30 a.m., and the championship session is set to start at 6 p.m. The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state championships.

Tickets are $8 for each session.

Winter Carnival continues

The Lake George Winter Carnival continues this weekend with pony and carriage rides, fireworks and more.

The Valentine’s Weekend kicks off on Saturday with events running throughout the day and into Sunday. A barbeque cook-off starts at 12:30 Saturday in Shepard Park. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a hot chocolate and a s’mores bar in the park. The day wraps up with fireworks over the lake at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest at 2:30 p.m. and a snowman-building contest from 3-4 p.m., among other events.

For more information visit Lake George Winter Carnival on Facebook.

Siena men’s basketball hosts Marist

For sports fans looking to catch some college basketball action Sunday afternoon prior to football taking center stage with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, the Siena men’s team will host Marist at 2 p.m. at MVP Arena in Albany.

In honor of the Super Bowl, fans in attendance can enter to win gift cards worth $57 to Alpin Haus, BARE Blends, Cardona’s Market, Dunkin’, Paesan’s Pizza, Northeastern Fine Jewelry, Stewart’s Shops and several other Siena partners.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Entertainment, News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady County