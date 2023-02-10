Canajoharie man, 41, remains missing; Calls renewed for help finding him

Article Audio:

CANAJOHARIE – The New York State Police Friday asked for the public’s help in finding a Canajoharie man missing nearly a month.

Kevin White, 41, of Canajoharie, was last seen Jan. 12, police said.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has read/brown hair and a beard.

The New York State Police are assisting the Canajoharie Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Canajoharie Police and the sheriff’s office have made previous pleas for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canajoharie Police Department at 518-673-3111, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 518-853-5500 or the New York State Police at 518-783-3211.

