Eley, McCollum shine in returns, help Siena men’s basketball beat Mount St. Mary’s

Javian McCollum and Michael Eley were both back on the court Friday night for Siena men’s basketball, returns that couldn’t come soon enough for a Saints team looking to avoid a potential February slide.

Eley — who missed both games last weekend due to illness — scored a career-high 23 points, while McCollum — who’s been limited by back issues for several weeks — added 22 points and six assists as Siena repelled a challenge from Mount St. Mary’s to pick up a 72-65 win at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The win allowed Siena (10-4 MAAC, 16-9 overall) to complete its first season sweep of a MAAC opponent this year. The Saints had previously failed in attempts to sweep Canisius, Fairfield and Niagara.

“We did a good job executing late and were able to close out the game,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said in a video shared to the team’s social media.

Eley’s 23 points eclipsed the career-high 20 he scored in the Saints’ first matchup with Mount St. Mary’s (4-10, 8-17) on Jan. 20 at MVP Arena. The freshman scored 15 points in the first half on Friday and came up with two key plays in the final minute — a dunk off a home run pass from Michael Baer to beat the Mountaineers’ full-court press, and a stolen inbounds pass that set up McCollum for the free throws that salted the win away with 17 seconds left.

McCollum was only 5 of 15 from the field and 2 of 7 from 3-point range, but the sophomore point guard was calm and collected down the stretch, making all 10 of his attempts from the free throw line, including four in the final 30 seconds after Mount St. Mary’s had pulled within 68-65.

Siena came out of the gates sluggish, taking nearly four minutes to score at the start of the game before a McCollum layup got the Saints on the board, and trailed 13-4 after a George Tinsley layup with 13:48 left in the first half.

The Saints then got a huge spark off the bench from Eley, who spearheaded a 22-5 run that pushed Siena to an eight-point advantage.

Mount St. Mary’s pushed back and retook the lead before a late 3-pointer from Eley sent the game to halftime at 33-33.

Siena never trailed in the second half, and a McCollum 3-pointer that made it 45-42 with 14:41 put the Saints in front for good. An 8-0 run midway through the half following a lengthy delay for a shot clock malfunction ballooned the lead to as many as nine and gave Siena a cushion to hold off Mount St. Mary’s late charge.

“We found a way to win,” Maciariello said. “Obviously, Mount St. Mary’s is a good team, especially here at home. We found a way to start slow, but I thought our bench did a great job coming in and changing the momentum of the game.”

Dakota Leffew scored 20 points and Jalen Benjamin scored 16 for Mount St. Mary’s.

Outside of Eley and McCollum, Siena got nine points from Jackson Stormo, and eight points and eight rebounds from Jared Billups. The Saints dominated the glass, outrebounding the Mountaineers 38-27, and went 23 of 26 from the free throw line as a team.

“We took care of the free throw line,” Maciariello said. “That’s very important, especially on the road, to win on the free throw line and win on the glass. I think we did both tonight.”

The Saints have another chance to complete a season sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m. when Marist visits MVP Arena.

