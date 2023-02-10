High Schools: Chudy leads Saratoga Springs past Ballston Spa in girls’ basketball

Article Audio:

Natasha Chudy finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists to lead Saratoga Springs to a 70-42 Suburban Council girls’ basketball win over Ballston Spa on Friday. Ella Gennoy and Carly Wise added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Mallory Sprissler led Ballston Spa with nine points.

Arianna Verardi had 17 points to lead Averill Park to a 46-29 win over Niskayuna. Taylor Holohan added 14. Jackie Reffelt led Niskayuna with 11 points.

Bethlehem jumped out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter and cruised past Troy 68-30. Ellie Cerf had 14 to lead the Eagles, who had four other girls score 10. Kaya George’s seven led Troy.

Jayla Tyler erupted for 29 points as Colonie downed Albany 61-54. Isabella Franchi added 18. Shonyae Edmonds scored 12 to lead Albany, while Azera Gates had 11.

Kaleigh Montanez had 16 points, and Cam Wilders added 13 as Shenendehowa topped Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 56-42. Ella Blesi’s 18 paced the Spartans. MK Lescault added 13.

Columbia used an 18-2 first quarter to its advantage in a 56-37 win over Schenectady. Alivia Landy led the Blue Devils with 12 points, as 11 players scored. A’nya Hernandez led Schenectady with nine points.

Mohonasen outscored Cobleskill-Richmondville 21-8 in the middle quarters to earn a 33-27 win in Colonial Council action. Caite Richmond’s 10 points paced Mohonasen, which went 10-for-10 on foul shots. Kiley Ellis also scored 10 to lead Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Hannah VanDerzee’s 29 points and eight blocks led Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk to a 46-21 win over Lansingburgh.

Carolina Williams totaled 26 points to lead Ichabod Crane to a 60-46 win over Voorheesville. Ashley Ames added 18. Isabella Carmody scored 19 to lead Voorheesville.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo led by just two points after the first quarter, but gradually drew away for a 52-42 win over Northville in a Western Athletic Conference crossover. Ashley Stevens led the Bulldogs with a game-high 28 points. McKenzie Schwenk added 10. Hailey Monroe’s 17 led Northville.

Allie Kenyon scored 19 points to lead Mechanicville to a 58-46 Wasaren League crossover win over Cambridge. Lila Christensen and Sophia Tamasi added 11 each. Tristann Crandall’s 14 led Cambridge.

Peyton Hoblock’s 17 points led Shaker to a 61-47 non-league win over Duanesburg. Kris Foglia added 16. Allison O’Hanlon led Duanesburg with a game-high 20. Alex Moses and Hannah Mulhern scored 12 and 11.

GILSON FUELS NISKAYUNA

Niskayuna’s Ethan Gilson made nine 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 27 points in the Silver Warriors’ 53-49 Suburban Council boys’ basketball win over Averill Park. Sam Booth contributed 16. Ethan Nardacci led Averill Park with 17.

Grady Ceccucci scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the second half to help Shenendehowa edge Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 43-41. Andrew Massaroni added 11. Jackson Frame’s 16 led the Spartans, who also got 12 from Ben Kline.

Damari Holder’s 21 points led four Schenectady double-digit scorers in the Patriots’ 76-68 win over Columbia. Jasceon Taylor added 18, while Quymaine Haggray and Christian Gomez each contributed 13. Jacob Skarlis had 20 to lead Columbia, which also got 19 from Peyton Walters.

Bethlehem outscored Troy in the second half, and that made the difference in a 77-65 victory. Logan Yohe’s 21 points paced the Eagles, with Caden Bernardo adding 20 and Kieran Barnes scoring 16. Terrence Clark’s 17 led Troy, while Stetson Merritt added 15, including six free throws.

Alex Schmidt had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ichabod Crane to a narrow 67-65 victory over Voorheesville.

Isaiah Smith’s 26 points led three Schalmont players in double figures, as the Sabres topped Cobleskill-Richmondville 73-54. Elijah Smith contributed 19, while Ryan Woodrow scored 17. Ty LaBarge led Cobleskill-Richmondville with 18.

Jacob Ziehm had 21 points to lead Greenwich to a 63-54 Wasaren League crossover win over Hoosick Falls. Jake Sparks led Hoosick Falls with 21.

Stillwater topped Mechanicville 76-68 behind Colby Paffen’s 22 points. Colin Richardson had 20 for Mechanicville.

Hunter Fales scored 18 points to lead Saratoga Central Catholic to a 57-40 win over Waterford-Halfmoon.

COHOES WINS CLASS B BOWLING

Cohoes captured the Section II Class B championship at Boulevard Bowl, totaling 6,179 pins. Lansingburgh took second with 6,082, while Mechanicville was third with 5,930.

The top six bowlers who, for the time being, make up the Section II team, pending the results of the Class A and C-D sectionals are Mechanicville’s Jason Walker, who had a 1,429 series, La Salle’s Zack Lombard (1,397), Johnstown’s Darryn Fallis (1,396), Lansingburgh’s Daniel Goldston (1,366), Cohoes’ Elijah Gillick (1,329) and Cohoes’ Jackson Felt (1,297).

SARATOGA SPRINGS PAIR CAPTURES RELAYS

The Saratoga Springs pair of Frank Hill and Emma Murray won the Scotia-Glenville Nordic Relays Friday at Gore Mountain Ski Center, finishing the six laps with a time of 18:41.2. Glens Falls’ Forrest Slingerland and Clara Avery were second in 18:57.4, and the Shenendehowa pair of Lionel Wiedmann and Iris Wiedmann was third in 18:59.4.

CBA, MOHAWKS TIE

In boys’ ice hockey, CBA tied the Mohawks 2-2 in CDHSHL action. Jake Hammond and Tom Marrapodi tallied for CBA.

Alex Swinnie had two goals and one assist to lead Albany Academy to a 4-2 win over La Salle Institute.

