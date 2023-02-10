Letters to the Editor Friday, Feb. 10 – Three, from readers in Schenectady and Albany

|
Article Audio:
Fund creative arts therapists in budget
Thank you to Andrew Waite for his Feb. 5 column (“Understaffing an obstacle for Hochul’s mental health spending plan,”) about the holes in mental health funding in Gov. Hochul’s mental health initiative.
Another hole that was not mentioned (because many people are not aware) is that Licensed Creative Arts Therapists were removed at the last minute when the governor signed a bill expanding mandated insurance coverage.
This coverage could have helped expand staffing to address some of the shortages Waite mentions in his column.
Licensed Creative Arts Therapists (LCATs) have similar, and in many cases even more mental health training that other master’s level mental health clinicians like social workers and mental health counselors.
We are specially trained to work with our most vulnerable community members, including children, special needs, seniors and those dealing with trauma and severe mental health needs.
The reason the governor gave for not including coverage for our services was that it would “increase health care costs.”
This reason is not grounded in reality.
In reality, we are psychotherapists who are trained to work in the same settings as any mental health clinician and our services can fall under the same billing parameters.
Over 2,000 mental health clinicians stand ready to help with our state’s mental health needs, but are left out of essential insurance funding, year after year.
We hope that Gov. Hochul will support upcoming legislation that will provide coverage for our essential mental health services.
Heather Hutchison, MA, LCAT, ATR-BC
Schenectady
Gambling addicts urged to seek help
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Millions of people watch the Big Game on TV and with the legalization of mobile sports betting in New York state, plenty of people will be wagering on it.
The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated 50.4 million Americans will wager $16 billion on the Super Bowl this year, a 61% increase from the record set in 2022.
But what is the cost?
With the increased accessibility and opportunities to gamble coupled with the barrage of advertising targeting a younger audience, more and more young adults are developing compulsive gambling habits.
Research shows 2 million U.S. adults meet severe gambling criteria in a given year and another 4 million to 6 million have mild or moderate gambling problems.
How do we know when that behavior turns into a problem? Here are some warning signs to look for.
Are you lying to your loved ones about how much time and money you’ve spent on gambling? Is gambling causing problems for you at home, impacting your relationships, interfering with work or school?
Do you keep telling yourself that this will be the last time, but it never is?
If you or a loved one can relate to or have experienced any of these signs, you are not alone.
Confidential help is available through the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center. We can help you get connected to the support and resources you need by calling 518-801-1491 or visit www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org.
Brandy Richards
Albany
The writer is a team leader at the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center.
Social media can be a unifying force
Social media, you adrenaline junkie. You are an opportunist and sometimes a gateway to unspeakable behaviors.
Your portal to despair, benefactor of time and money.
Thank you for having times of decency when you bring people together from around the world in the name of productivity and peace. We all have our bad days. I know that I do.
Kurtis Miller
Schenectady
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Schenectady
53 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
A.S post:
F–JoeBiden, you are obsessed with Hunter Biden’s laptop. I think it is symptomatic of a deeper psychological/emotional problem. You often hold contradictory positions, apparently without realizing it. You should make an appointment with a psychiatrist and bring transcripts of your daily posts. I am certain the doctor could diagnose your problem and might be able to help you. Sometimes just realizing you have a problem helps a lot. If the doctor isn’t troubled by your posts, I will be surprised. If you take my advice let us know how it turns out.
Please enlighten me about your obsessive posting about Trump, MAGA and so on.
Information that has come out about Hunter and his connection with his father selling influence around the world.
China and Hunter involved in a multimillion dollar deal. Also Hunter stated several times that the big guy gets 10%.
Our commander and chief is compromised and being controlled by a foreign entities.
Then introduce Joe’s willingness to deplete our oil reserves and selling it to China, Allowing a spy balloon to meander across the country. BTW a ballon gathers better intel than a satellite.
We also has top level law agencies implicated manipulating social media to cover up the corruption in order to protect Biden candidacy.
It is just the tip of the iceberg introduce the classified files being held at PENN a Chinese funded institution.
This is your party Mr. Santo and the ICP. This is why they co stately attacked and falsely accused Trump of anything and everything.
Tulsi Gabbard comes out about government fear and self-censorship:
Phone News
Sign up now to get the Washington Examiner’s breaking news and timely commentary delivered right to your inbox.
You have 1 more free article
Subscribe for $28 and get 50% OFF the Digital ACCESS subscription.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
More Videos
‹
00:06
/
01:59
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI) slammed the “culture of fear and self-censorship” that government agencies have allegedly fostered internally and in society at large in the opening hearing for the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
Gabbard, who was a Democrat while serving in Congress but left the party last year, testified along with Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) as the new House committee launches its investigation into the federal agencies’ alleged targeting of conservatives.
Mr. Dumb Chuck is conflicted he is frustrated because he doesn’t know what my gender is? What my real name is?
Okay my name is Tony Santo… okay …. Lou Restifo….no I could put any name I want as my page name no one would know if it is true or not.
My gender is non binary / binary , him / he, she /her, they/ them, tree/ rock , 0 / 1, .
you are stuck on dumb Chuck, identity politics so you can place someone in a category and determine where there are in your hierarchy of crazy.
Your soul is troubled and I will pray for you and hopes you find salvation. The arms of god are long and welcome anyone who will give their heart to him.
Even you Dumb Chuck
sincerely,
Guy Varoma
Mr. Brandon 🤡 I know who you are. You are one of many deplorables that associate yourself with the Trump Republican Party. One of many that are trying to protect your White Privilege ….you fear people of color. I really don’t read your posts anymore I just glance through them and see the same old being Ignorant for Trump. Your messiah is gone but you still keep preaching his stupidity. that’s who you are
Mr Varoma you are correct let’s go brandies nazi oriented posts such as the one below and his strong strange obsession with Hunter biden do define him. HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023 own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man.
“Thank you” Christopher Stalka……FACTS.
LGB, I have two very dear friends who needed to have abortions for medical reasons while desperately trying to have children. They eventually had successful childbirths, and both have amazing families now. It was a personal tragedy for them plain and simple, but a medical necessity else they would not be alive anymore. Your statement above from 1/31 regarding sterilization is a vile insult to women in similar situations. If you had made that statement in front of one of their husbands, you’d likely be missing a few teeth now and those women would’ve given you a vasectomy with their shoe. What a scumbag.
I found this very interesting discussion of CRT on Quora:
“Yesterday my son came home from middle school and told me the teachers are being instructed by Biden to make white children go through intense CRT in order to shame them, and will be held back if they disagree. How do I help him transfer schools?”
“Your son is a liar. First Biden doesn’t instruct any teachers as to what they teach. The school curriculum is decided at the local school board level and the state level.
CRT is a college graduate level course taught in law schools it isn’t taught in middle school, doesn’t happen.
Go talk to the school principal and the teacher, you will learn your kid is a liar. By the way my brothers daughter who is in law school took the course and found nothing in it to shame anyone. There is no shame in learning actual history. I had ancestors who owned slaves and ancestors who fought against slavery. Neither shames me, I am a lot prouder of the anti slavery ancestors but how am I shamed by the actions of anyone else other than me. Only I can bring shame upon myself.
So is your young hopeful in law school. No teacher would say we will be teaching something to shame students. No one holds anyone back for disagreeing. You kid is not telling the truth.”
Mr Santo I find the response to the young liar appropriate calling him out at this young age might stop him from turning into another adult liar like let’s go brandies. At the very least the label will stick I wonder how that young man feels about HUNTER Biden?
Actually on a second read it is much more likely that the mother is the lying drama queen just like let’s go brandies the son probably has no clue what CRT is the mother is obviously a brandies.
For the ICI AKA BMDCs. This is for yesterdays stupid comments from the lefties, I guess Loonie Lou thinks its alright to talk about J O now.
One-third of small businesses anticipate laying off workers if Congress increases the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.
A recent Congressional Budget Office analysis forecasts that a $15 minimum wage would lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty, but result in 1.4 million fewer jobs.
Business Insider says;
Restaurants could hike prices or cut jobs in response to higher wages, a former McDonald’s CEO said.
Ed Rensi told Fox Business that fast-food chains turn to automation as it’s cheaper than workers.
McDonald’s, for instance, is testing voice recognition software to automate drive-thru orders.
Mr Marinic,Mr Flynn and lgb,My gender is non binary / binary , him / he, she /her, they/ them, tree/ rock , 0 / 1, . Addressing you folks specifically as you all seem to have trouble recognizing yourselves when you post. You have to meet this criteria to be part of the Make Adolf Great Again Party. Good news you all qualify.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” – Isaac Asimov
Mr. Bill 🤡 again you show your daily idiocy on here. You’re a disgrace to our community.
Also Mr. Bill 🤡 take off that pin of the American flag you are wearing in your commercial. You don’t deserve to wear it. You are a Traitor to our Country for backing the insurrectionists of Jan. 6th
BM: “Restaurants could hike prices or cut jobs in response to higher wages, a former McDonald’s CEO said.
Ed Rensi told Fox Business that fast-food chains turn to automation as it’s cheaper than workers.”
Point 1: I suggest eliminating all federal income taxes on people making under $31,200 annually. Any lost revenue could be made up by eliminating loopholes for the wealthy and increasing the percent they pay in taxes. If that is not enough a 1% tax on net worth in excess of $30m. should close the revenue gap.
Point 2: Who will buy fast-food from chain outlets if we eliminate workers through automation? With a few exceptions, Trump comes to mind, most wealthy people enjoy fine dining accompanied by a good pinot noir over a burger, fries, and a diet coke.
Money saved through automation should be used to increase benefits for workers, shorter hours, higher pay, more time off, sick leave, perhaps shares of company stock etc. That would keep demand up and the economy on an even keel. Don’t worry about high level managers CEOs, CFOs, etc. they will continue to take care of themselves.
Hahahahahaa oh crap fell off my chair from the ICP posts.
You’re all in the cult of personality group. Identity politics so you segregate and point to the one causing all the worries of the world. Just like the Nazis did to the Jews.
Your traitor in Chief will be known as just that Traitor.
I have told you clowns before my ancestors that immigrated to America during the French/ Indian war. He fought in our American Revolution he was from Ephrata my family has fought in every conflict forward.
I will die defending our constitution and will fight anyone foreign or domestic that tries to destroy what our founding fathers and families fought for and gave everything for our freedoms.
Because of our freedoms the ICP turd pool can push your vial propaganda through free speech it is your American right to do so. But think not, for one second that there are not Patriots ready to defend our freedoms against anyone who wants to try and take them.
And that’s all I have to say about that Eee haw
If you’re not caught up in Hee Haw reruns…
Which “Ephrata”?
Because if you’re referring to the NY Town of Ephratah, it wasn’t formed until after the Revolutionary War.
Local history is a hobby of mine. My ancestors were some of the original founders and settlers of Schenectady and Niskayuna.
Little Willy and let’s-go-no-brain, I was going start this post by saying your days are numbrted, politically speaking, but I would have been incorrect. Your supremacist, racist, narcissistic and indifferent to humanity beliefs will long thrive as long as your, and other’s MAGA stupidity and ignorance abounds.
Hopefully, the vast majority people will be smart enough to put your beliefs back into the Pandora’s box that Donald Trump opened up.
MAGA Neanderthal’s action and attitude is song of “survival of the fittest.” That equates to war, hate and aggression.
We need a focus on “survival of the species.” That equates to cooperation, equality, and fairness for all. With people like you two, we’re doomed.
does anyone trust a man who idolizes Putin to defend our Constitution?
i think most Americans will pass on your offer let patriots defend our Democracy
Go have another slug of that special Borscht you boys love so much.
In case anybody wants to pretend he or she or whatever binary hes playing today is confused 9 out of 10 of Brandies numerous daily posts slam the US and praise our adversaries.
Posts speak more to a Brandies true allegiance than his false protestations of patriotism.
oh and sorry you crapped on your chair dude clean yourself up and try harder next time.
Here’s a possibility in the near future:
The CDC, the AMA, major medical research hospitals boards of directors, etc. become dominated by women (a condition that couldn’t happen soon enough).
Collectively those organizations decide male circumcision is cruel and inhuman, and ultimately banned.
marincic, what do you think?
flynn, how about you?
F___youBiden, you good with that?
Aroma is that all you do is come in here and stink up the room with your rude baseless, and idiotic comments. Your parents should have been more liberal in the bedroom and you would have been tossed in the trashcan next to the bed.
Mr Varoma you are correct in your assessment of the dudes that supported the Jan 6th traitors. Thanks for being a patriot! Also it’s disturbing how Mr Big BM manages to let his smutty mind sneak out regularly.
Dumb Chuck, he said his family immigrated from, you don’t immigrate from Schenectady, Wow.
Ephrata, Suriname is a country in the Netherlands. There I did your work for you.
Loonie Lou if it comes to the survival of the species you lefties can bring your knives to the gunfight, guess who survives?
Chris/Bob when I read your comments in my head the voice is like those on Waynes World, Excellent Dude!!! Wayne’s world, Wayne’s World, exsqueeze me?
No marincic, (aka Fred Astair the tap-dancer). He did not say that, and I’m not getting into analysis of F___youBiden’s comment because it’s obvious you’re lying….again.
Big billy I’m not familiar with your Wayne’s world but smut on see what clever smut you can slide out next creepy! They are unique
Dumb Chuck, here is what Brandon wrote, it can’t be plainer. DUH
I have told you clowns before my ancestors that immigrated to America during the French/ Indian war. He fought in our American Revolution he was from Ephrata my family has fought in every conflict forward.
I’m pretty sure you don’t read words in the same order normal people do. I’ll cut you some slack for being challenged that way.
Big bM says “your parents should have been more liberal in the bedroom and you would have ended up in the trash can” I’m not sure who thinks this dudes comments are normal but he makes my skin crawl daily. Sorry Dude!
Chris/Bob, you might want to Google a clip because that’s all you, Rock On Dude!!
Dumb Chuck I copied and pasted what he said, thats why you are a Dumb Chuck!!
What Mr. Bill 🤡 and Mr. Brandon 🤡 and the rest of the Trump Republicans are doing is trying to dehumanize people of color and LGBTQ people just like the Nazi Germany did in WW II. They both are disgusting people and a disgrace to their communities. They are traitors to the flag that they claim they adore.
Big billy I know it’s Friday but go easy on your special treats you seem to have had too much already Maybe Wayne’s world is your speed but I’ll pass Dude! Isn’t that a kiddie movie?
Hey Aroma, what an idiotic thing to say we don’t have to accept someone who believes they are sexless or that a boy is a girl or vice versa. If I see a female I will call her just that, I don’t have to play her game of pretend. As far as race, you couldn’t be further from the truth but then again, racists are usually just like you.
I am reasonably certain that neither BM nor F–JoeBiden has ever read the Constitution of the United States of America. I am positive that they never understood it if they did take the time to read it.
Otherwise, they would not make the unconstitutional claim that we are a Christian nation. Most of the founding fathers were Deists or believed in the moral messages of Jesus but not the supernatural content of the New Testament. Don’t believe me? Look into the Jefferson Bible and find the truth. The Constitution builds a wall of separation between Church and State. Read amendment #1 and the prohibition of religious tests for public office, Article VI.
Though the founding fathers believed in equality, the original Constitution recognized slavery and in the 3/5ths compromise they recognized each slave as 3/5th of a person for the purposes of taxation and representation. If BM and F—Joe Biden knew this, they would understand the purpose of CRT. They wouldn’t try to whitewash our history.
If they understood the Constitution they would know that VP Pence’s job in counting the electoral votes in 2021 was ceremonial and that Trump’s request that he reject slates from several states was unconstitutional and in defiance of the peoples’ will.
When F—Joe Biden posts “I will die defending our constitution and will fight anyone foreign or domestic that tries to destroy what our founding fathers and families fought for and gave everything for our freedoms”, he is unaware that what he supports is unconstitutional and what he is actually willing to die for are the privileges of wealthy “Christian” white men and an autocratic America.
Can we all agree that this man is nuts, a phony and a scam artist using religion as a tool to achieve personal wealth, power, and fame?
“Prophet”: Jesus Told Me DeSantis Will Be President
February 10, 2023 Christianists, Crackpots
“We need to watch Ron DeSantis because the lord is going to use him in powerful ways. I had several years ago a vision that I went into where I saw two palm trees.
“And I saw one of them was planted in California and one of them was planted in Florida. And I said, ‘Lord, what are these two palm trees?’
“He said, ‘This palm tree from California is Ronald Reagan. This palm tree in Florida is Ron DeSantis.’ He said, ‘Ron DeSantis is the second heavenly anointing similar to Ronald Reagan.’
“I saw Ron DeSantis as a tree of righteousness and I saw it uprooted from Florida and brought to Washington DC. And as the storms came, he was not moved.” – Self-proclaimed prophet Charlie Shamp, speaking on Jim Bakker’s slop buckets scamfest.
On his Facebook page, which has over 100,000 followers, Shamp displays a man walking away from his wheelchair, presumably due to Shamp’s faith healing.
When I read these posts from LGB and like-minded persons accusing liberals of Nazi-like behavior I have to remember this quote:
“it’s always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it’s a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism, and exposing the country to greater danger.”
— Herman Goering at the Nuremberg trials
Mr. Bill 🤡 you are what you type on here. I watched you in your commercial and seen you in person, You have a squeaky little voice of hate.
Mr. Wemple it’s the classic Nazi playbook. I’m pretty sure the understanding of these terms is not something these two can grasp.for it just a tool. For example Brandie’s perspective on sterilization of women is a classic Nazi move heavily documented. Dudes are white supremacists at best
Breaking!!!
Classified document found at Mike Pence’s place!
But that’s not all that’s missing…like, shouldn’t there be howling and screeching and gnawing of carpets from Democrats over this? We sure had to endure it from the Republicans.
No, because Democrats are rational.
“Wow.
Ephrata, Suriname is a country in the Netherlands. ”
Wow, can’t believe I missed this the first time.
You truly are an idiot.
Bill Marincic
February 10th, 2023
Loonie Lou if it comes to the survival of the species you lefties can bring your knives to the gunfight, guess who survives?
Little Willy, 🤭Thanks for proving my point numb nuts. In my world man doesn’t use knives, guns or any other weapons against each other, we live as one unit for the benefit of all, in yours you kill each other. You’re a moron!
Bill Marincic
February 10th, 2023
“Aroma is that all you do is come in here and stink up the room with your rude baseless, and idiotic comments.” – So what is the imbecilic moron hypocrite follow up with?…. “Your parents should have been more liberal in the bedroom and you would have been tossed in the trashcan next to the bed.” Definitely not a “rude baseless, and idiotic comment.”
Sh/t for brains, I don’t quite understand what you’re saying, explain. How could he have been tossed in the trashcan? He would have to be born, so that’s ok. Not an abortion, so you’re good with that? Be specific you pig, WHAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THROWN IN THE TRASHCAN. More liberal in the bedroom how? Further explain your sick ticket thinking?
Bill Marincic
February 10th, 2023
Dumb Chuck I copied and pasted what he said, thats why you are a Dumb Chuck!!
“Dumb Chuck” If that’s the case think what that make you. There’s more intelligence in a pimple on chuck’s ass than your entirety.
Hey, I resemble that comment!
Bill Marincic
February 10th, 2023
Chris/Bob when I read your comments in my head the voice is like those on Waynes World, Excellent Dude!!! Wayne’s world, Wayne’s World, exsqueeze me?
Glad you’re finally recognizing it, I’ve been saying you had an imaginary man in your otherwise empty head. Your make believe only friend who helps pukes out your evil. There is medication for schizophrenia. Advisable for you to to see a psychiatrist ASAP.
Maybe confused fact of Suriname being a former Dutch colony?
Okay Donkey Clowns, I have maps from the early 1800’s with his property that he owned. He was from Germany a woodman by trade . There were 5 forts that were sacked after the raid on Schenectady up through Palatine Bridge.
The Germans that would eventually settle the Mohawk Valley came from the Rhine Valley River region known as the “Palatinate.” The name arose from the Roman word “Palatine,” the title given to the ruling family of the area when it was part of the Holy Roman Empire. With the outbreak of the Thirty Years War in 1618, came 96 years of sporadic fighting and wars that would leave the Palatinate destroyed. This forced thousands of Germans to flee their homeland, and helped lead to the creation of the United States.
So my relative settle in Tryon county and still live in the area, Lasselville central NY and all across the United States. We are also have connection with Ulysses S. Grant through marriage.
Ephratah, New York
Ephratah is a town in Fulton County, New York, United States. The population was 1,682 at the 2010 census.[3] It is named after Ephrath, a biblical town in what is now Israel.[4]
The town of Ephratah is in the southwestern part of the county and is west of Gloversville and Johnstown.
History[edit]
This section does not cite any sources. Please help improve this section by adding citations to reliable sources. Unsourced material may be challenged and removed. (October 2021) (Learn how and when to remove this template message)
The region was first settled circa 1720. The Stone Arabia patent, granted in 1723, comprised much of the southern part of Ephratah.
The town name, suggested by earlier inhabitant Anthony Beck, suggests abundance in bearing fruit, in his prophecy of a great city to be built there in the future.
The town was formed in 1827 from the town of Palatine in Montgomery County, before the creation of Fulton County. On the formation of Fulton County in 1838, part of Ephratah was returned to Palatine.
So there you have it, I believe 1720 was before the American Revolution but maybe Santo taught you Socialist history. Proven yourself wrong again ICP and the DUMB CHUCK club, my apologies for the incorrect spelling of Ephratah I was using my cell phone .
F—JoeBiden, take my advice. Instead of wasting our time with your family history, study American history, the Constitution, and watch and read reputable sources of news. It would take you so much time, we wouldn’t have to skim your propaganda-conspiracy based, inaccurate and misinformed posts daily.
The above is for your information, F–JoeBiden. Can you do anything right?
How these people manage to get dressed in the morning I’ll never understand.