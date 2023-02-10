Letters to the Editor Friday, Feb. 10 – Three, from readers in Schenectady and Albany

Article Audio:

Fund creative arts therapists in budget



Thank you to Andrew Waite for his Feb. 5 column (“Understaffing an obstacle for Hochul’s mental health spending plan,”) about the holes in mental health funding in Gov. Hochul’s mental health initiative.

Another hole that was not mentioned (because many people are not aware) is that Licensed Creative Arts Therapists were removed at the last minute when the governor signed a bill expanding mandated insurance coverage.

This coverage could have helped expand staffing to address some of the shortages Waite mentions in his column.

Licensed Creative Arts Therapists (LCATs) have similar, and in many cases even more mental health training that other master’s level mental health clinicians like social workers and mental health counselors.

We are specially trained to work with our most vulnerable community members, including children, special needs, seniors and those dealing with trauma and severe mental health needs.

The reason the governor gave for not including coverage for our services was that it would “increase health care costs.”

This reason is not grounded in reality.

In reality, we are psychotherapists who are trained to work in the same settings as any mental health clinician and our services can fall under the same billing parameters.

Over 2,000 mental health clinicians stand ready to help with our state’s mental health needs, but are left out of essential insurance funding, year after year.

We hope that Gov. Hochul will support upcoming legislation that will provide coverage for our essential mental health services.

Heather Hutchison, MA, LCAT, ATR-BC

Schenectady

Gambling addicts urged to seek help



The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Millions of people watch the Big Game on TV and with the legalization of mobile sports betting in New York state, plenty of people will be wagering on it.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated 50.4 million Americans will wager $16 billion on the Super Bowl this year, a 61% increase from the record set in 2022.

But what is the cost?

With the increased accessibility and opportunities to gamble coupled with the barrage of advertising targeting a younger audience, more and more young adults are developing compulsive gambling habits.

Research shows 2 million U.S. adults meet severe gambling criteria in a given year and another 4 million to 6 million have mild or moderate gambling problems.

How do we know when that behavior turns into a problem? Here are some warning signs to look for.

Are you lying to your loved ones about how much time and money you’ve spent on gambling? Is gambling causing problems for you at home, impacting your relationships, interfering with work or school?

Do you keep telling yourself that this will be the last time, but it never is?

If you or a loved one can relate to or have experienced any of these signs, you are not alone.

Confidential help is available through the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center. We can help you get connected to the support and resources you need by calling 518-801-1491 or visit www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org.

Brandy Richards

Albany

The writer is a team leader at the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center.

Social media can be a unifying force



Social media, you adrenaline junkie. You are an opportunist and sometimes a gateway to unspeakable behaviors.

Your portal to despair, benefactor of time and money.

Thank you for having times of decency when you bring people together from around the world in the name of productivity and peace. We all have our bad days. I know that I do.

Kurtis Miller

Schenectady

