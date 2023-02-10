Lords of 52nd Street to make Schenectady return

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – The Lords of 52nd Street – Legends of the Billy Joel Band are set to return to Schenectady this spring with a show at the Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady Event Center, organizers announced Friday.

The band is set to play Rivers April 7.

The Lords of 52nd Street played to a crowd of thousands last summer at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater as part of Harbor Jam.

Featuring Richie Cannata on the saxophone, Liberty Devitto on drums, and Russell Javors on guitar, the band appeared on many of Billy Joel’s greatest records including the Grammy Award-winning albums “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses” and “The Nylon Curtain.”

They recorded and toured throughout the world with the Piano Man in the 1970s and 1980s and continue to bring Billy Joel’s classic hits to the stage.

In Schenectady, they’ll play classics such as “New York State of Mind,” “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” “You May Be Right,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” and others.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. General Admission tickets are $25 for Rush Rewards members and $30 for the general public and will be available at RiversCasino.com/Schenectady. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Schenectady