Mohonasen food drive to take place Saturday

Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — A food drive benefiting Mohonasen Central School District families scheduled for last weekend was postponed until this weekend due to concerns about high winds and plummeting temperatures.

The food drive will now take place on Feb. 11 inside the high school auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop off boxes for those looking to donate will be in place inside district schools until Feb. 10.

The event was organized by the Mohonasen National and Junior National Honor Society.

For information on what items to donate, visit the district’s website: mohonasen.org.

Categories: News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County