Saratoga National Historic Park closing Park Entrance Road area for tree removal

Article Audio:

STILLWATER – Saratoga National Historic Park will be closing the Park Entrance Road between the Visitor Center parking lot and Lohnes Road beginning next week for hazardous tree removal.

Park staff will assess and remove hazardous trees and branches along the road.

The Park Entrance Road will be closed in that area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from Feb. 13 to March 3. People traveling west on the Park Entrance Road from Route 4 must follow the posted detour on Lohnes Road to Route 32, then turn south to reach the entrance to the park and Visitor Center. Access to the Visitor Center parking lot from Route 32 will not be affected by the closure.

Saratoga National Historical Park preserves and interprets the sites associated with the battles, siege and surrender of the British forces at Saratoga. The park encompasses five sites including the Saratoga Battlefield, Gen. Philip Schuyler’s House, Victory Woods, the Saratoga Monument and Sword Surrender Site.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs