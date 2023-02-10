Saratoga National Historic Park closing Park Entrance Road area for tree removal

By Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge |
FILE - A cannon is seen at tour stop 3 at Saratoga National Historical Park
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo
FILE - A cannon is seen at tour stop 3 at Saratoga National Historical Park
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

STILLWATER – Saratoga National Historic Park will be closing the Park Entrance Road between the Visitor Center parking lot and Lohnes Road beginning next week for hazardous tree removal.

Park staff will assess and remove hazardous trees and branches along the road.

The Park Entrance Road will be closed in that area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from Feb. 13 to March 3. People traveling west on the Park Entrance Road from Route 4 must follow the posted detour on Lohnes Road to Route 32, then turn south to reach the entrance to the park and Visitor Center. Access to the Visitor Center parking lot from Route 32 will not be affected by the closure.

Saratoga National Historical Park preserves and interprets the sites associated with the battles, siege and surrender of the British forces at Saratoga. The park encompasses five sites including the Saratoga Battlefield, Gen. Philip Schuyler’s House, Victory Woods, the Saratoga Monument and Sword Surrender Site.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement