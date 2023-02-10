Saratoga Springs Police Civilian Review Board members approved at City Council meeting

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The final members of the Saratoga Springs Police Civilian Review Board were named Thursday evening at a special City Council meeting. The meeting was a continuation of a meeting held earlier this week that adjourned after a Saratoga Black Lives Matter activist refused to cede the microphone during the public comment period.

During the Tuesday meeting and at a previous press conference BLM members called out the City Council for not moving forward on police reform initiatives. At Tuesday’s meeting the commissioners were set to announce their picks for the Police Civilian Review Board –- one of the items in the 50-point plan the police reform task force created.

In December, Mayor Ron Kim announced that Kristen Dart would be the chairperson for the board. Dart was a member of the police reform task force that helped create the reform plan. Steven Boxley, who also served on the task force, was Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub’s pick for the board.

“He is one of the fairest and most objective men I know and I think he’ll be a great addition to the CRB,” Golub said.

Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran put forth Dianna Goodwin, whose work over the years includes Legal Aid Society Saratoga and being the counsel for the state Assembly Correction Committee. She is also the current chairperson of Sustainable Saratoga.

“With a dual passion for environmental conservation and criminal justice, I think that Dianna is going to bring an awful lot of organizational talent and skill,” he said.

Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi chose Caitlin Jorgensen, who directs the writing center at Skidmore College. Sanghvi cited Jorgensen’s ability to supply empathy, justice and equity to the board.

“Our community has complex problems that require thoughtfulness, critical thinking and the ability to reserve judgment until facts are established,” she said. “Caitlin has honed these skills in her personal and professional life.”

Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino decided to pick Jack Maiellaro as the one person on the board that needed to be between the age of 18 and 25. Montagnino said Maiellaro, 19, is a graduate in Saratoga Springs High School and is currently in college.

“Based upon my interview of him, his resume and his stellar, though brief work because of his youth, I’m happy to put his name forward,”” Montagnino said.

He said Maiellaro’s experience includes being a vaccination worker, being part of various academic teams and a member of a group that works to educate young engineers.

The board is set to meet later this month and begin work on establishing how the board will operate.

Categories: News