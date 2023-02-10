Saratoga Springs’ Wheeler, Bush running in girls’ mile at Millrose Games

Article Audio:

The Saratoga Springs Blue Streaks’ tradition of sending runners to the prestigious 115th Millrose Games to run in the high school mile will continue on Saturday.

Times two.

Senior McKinley Wheeler and junior Emily Bush have both qualified for the Nike Girls’ Mile, so they will toe the line against 10 other competitors at the Fort Washington Armory between 168th and 169th streets in Manhattan.

“They’re excited about the meet,” said Linda Kranick, the long-time Saratoga co-coach with her husband Art. “Millrose is always exciting. There are pro athletes there, and the atmosphere is just excitement. You run your best races against the best competition.”

Among the Blue Streaks who have run in the girls’ high school mile are Cheri Goddard, Staci Snider, who won it in 1991, Laura Kearns, Jodee Shufelt, Hannah Davidson, Lindsey Ferguson (three appearances), Nicole Blood, who won it as a freshman in 2003 and again as a sophomore in 2004, and Ella Kurto.

On the boys’ side, Jay Navin, Greg Kiley and Greg Kelsey have run the Millrose high school boys’ mile for Saratoga, and Dylan Welsh won it in 1999.

In 1989, Goddard finished a stride behind Sarah Schwald’s Millrose-record 4:49.94 in 1989.

“It was our [Kranicks’] first-ever indoor season, so she really didn’t have a lot of experience with that type of strategy, and it was at Madison Square Garden, which is 11 laps to the mile.

“She just got cut off in the last 40 meters by Sarah Schwald and came in second, but had a great race.”

McKinley Wheeler and Bush qualified for Millrose for posting sub-4:55 times for a full mile, which both did in December.

“They’re in better shape than they were in December,” Linda Kranick said. “We’ve had the tradition of having kids qualify for Millrose, so we’re excited about that.

“They transform the Armory into something that’s really special, so it’s not just another meet at the Armory. It really feels special to be down there.”

The girls’ 3,200-meter relay will also be well-populated with runners from Section II.

Saratoga will be represented by senior Sheridan Wheeler, juniors Anya Belisle and Genevieve Duchaussee and eighth-grader Heidi Berglund; seniors Kara Sinnott, Julia Hendricks and Cate Donaldson and sophomore Dia Sweet will run for Shenendehowa; and Shaker is in the field, too.

Saratoga’s Charles Dybala, Owen Blaisdell, Mason Talarico and Jacob Bernd will compete in the boys’ 3,200 relay.

