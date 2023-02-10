Schenectady man admits driving impaired causing fatal 2021 Niskayuna crash; Schenectady woman, 68, killed

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady man admitted this week to driving impaired and causing the October 2021 head-on crash in Niskayuna that killed a city woman, Schenectady County District Attorney’s officials said.

In exchange for his plea, the judge in the case agreed to sentence him later to 6 to 18 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Mark Brodie, 64, pleaded guilty Thursday to the entire seven-count indictment lodged against him, including the top count of aggravated vehicular homicide, prosecutors said.

The deal came directly with Judge Matthew Sypniewski and without prosecutors as Brodie had rejected a similar deal early with the district attorney’s office, prosecutors said. Brodie is to be sentenced April 17.

Brodie pleaded guilty in connection with the Oct. 29, 2021 crash on Route 7 in Niskayuna that killed 68-year-old Schenectady resident Denise Guthinger.

Brodie crossed the center line near Shannon Boulevard and struck Guthinger’s car head-on, prosecutors said.

The investigation was marked by multiple videos and other evidence showing Brodie’s reckless travel ahead of the crash and showing the crash itself, prosecutors said.

Another motorist with a dash-cam captured images showing Brodie’s car driving over a curb, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, including westbound in the eastbound lane, prosecutors said.

Guthinger was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she died of internal injuries, prosecutors said.

Brodie suffered superficial lacerations, prosecutors said. Two samples of his blood were drawn, one that showed his blood alcohol content at .013 and the other at 0.10. The second also showed the presence of Xanax, oxycodone and nordiazepam at levels above therapeutic amounts, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors noted the fatal crash was one of a rash of similar DWI-related crashes in the county in recent years, including two that happened on the same stretch of Route 7.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen horrible cases of people making stupid and selfish decisions to drive while seriously impaired and innocent people have paid for that with their lives,” Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney said in a statement.

A total of four traffic fatalities happened on that stretch of Route 7 in the span of a year, three that resulted in prosecutions, Carney said. His office has reached out to the state to inquire whether a safety investigation is warranted.

Assistant Schenectady County District Attorney Nicolaus McDonald prosecuted. Brodie is represented by attorney Joseph Litz.

