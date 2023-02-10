Schenectady named 2022 electric vehicle city of the year

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — After a year in which the city hosted the largest National Drive Electric Week initiative in the country, the city was chosen as the Electric Vehicle Association’s EV City of the Year for 2022.

The association is the country’s leading volunteer organization that aims to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.

Mayor Gary McCarthy accepted the award virtually on behalf of the city at the Electric Vehicle Association’s annual meeting at Aptera Headquarters in San Diego on Jan. 28.

“Education and advocacy are critical to the transition to electric transportation, which is why our local efforts, and the mission of the Electric Vehicle Association, is so important,” McCarthy said in a press release. “We are honored to receive national recognition as the 2022 EV City of the Year. Thank you to the Electric Vehicle Association for selecting the city of Schenectady to receive this incredible award.”

In September the city hosted the NYS Capital District Drive Electric Week and Sustainability Fair. the largest in the country for registered participants who took part in National Drive Electric Week events.

The Sept. 25 event featured over 70 electric vehicles, ride-and-drive opportunities and dozens of vendors. The fair attracted representatives from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), New York Power Authority (NYPA) and National Grid, as well as local community organizations.

In addition to the honor the city received from the Electric Vehicle Association, the Schenectady-based Livingston Energy Group/Lynkwell Inc. received the award for National Business of the Year at the event.

“Livingston Energy Group is excited to congratulate our home city of Schenectady on its recognition by the Electric Vehicle Association,” Kate Kruk, director of community engagement for Livingston Energy Group, said in a press release. “Together, Livingston and the city of Schenectady are leading the way in the electrification of transportation in New York State and beyond.”

Elaine Borseth, president of the Electric Vehicle Association, said Schenectady has been at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption.

“The city of Schenectady was selected for its hard work and dedication to not only educating and advocating for the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, but for leading by example,” she noted in a release. “We thank the city of Schenectady for their hard work and dedication to moving electrification of transportation forward.”

The city has already installed 28 EV chargers for public use and has added 22 hybrid and electric vehicles to the city’s fleet of municipal vehicles, and has recently acquired 62 lithium-powered golf carts to replace the current fleet of gas-powered carts at the Schenectady Municipal Golf Course.

