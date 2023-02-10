State’s hospital masking mandate to end Sunday; local hospitals left to determine mask regulations

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, New York state will no longer be mandating mask-wearing in hospitals and healthcare facilities after Sunday. The decision whether to require masks will be left up to those institutions.

The rule requiring masks was set by the state Department of Health.

State Health Department Acting Commissioner Dr. James McDonald spoke Thursday at a Public Health and Health Planning Council meeting, during which he said the department would not be renewing the masking mandate.

“I want to make sure it’s clear to you, I am not throwing away my facemask,” McDonald said. “And, I keep one with me and I encourage you to do the same as well. However, we do see our COVID infections as a state decreasing. We see our hospitalization levels more importantly, decreasing and it allows us to shift from blanket mandates to an approach in which we provide people with the information and tools they need to protect themselves and their families and their organizations.”

Healthcare facilities and the public in general have been given the tools and information they need to protect themselves from the spread of COVID, McDonald said.

“What we are doing now is we’re shifting our request to hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance,” McDonald said. “And, to come up with their own plan for when masking may be required for their staff, based on community cases not on vaccine status. And, when and where masking should be required.”

St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam and Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville reported they are waiting for further guidance from the state that will be used to develop a plan for masking.

“While we are evaluating the guidance from the state Department of Health, we look forward to moving ahead safely for our patients, visitors and staff,” said Sue Ford Rajchel, Albany Medical Health Systems director of communications.

Ellis Hospital in Schenectady will continue to have its masking policy in place going into next week, said Ellis Medicine Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Philip Schwartz. He said Ellis Medicine will revise its policy based on further guidance.

“Our Ellis colleagues, patients and visitors will continue to mask within our facilities,” Schwartz said in a release on Friday. “COVID is still prevalent in our community and masking continues to be one way we can keep each other safe and slow the spread of the virus. We thank everyone for their cooperation.”

