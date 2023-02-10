Syracuse dominates UAlbany in Great Danes’ opening men’s lacrosse game

Article Audio:

Syracuse acted like a team that had a game under its belt in a 20-7 non-conference men’s lacrosse win over UAlbany Friday night at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Freshman attackman Joey Spallina scored five goals on seven shots to lead the Orange (2-0).

Syracuse sent a message early, winning the opening faceoff and scoring 35 seconds into the contest on the first of three goals by Jackson Birtwistle.

Playing its opener, UAlbany (0-1) tied it at 13:32 on a goal by defenseman/long-stick midfielder Elijah Gash. The Orange, however, scored the next four goals of the quarter, including two by Spallina.

Syracuse took a 6-1 lead early in the second, but UAlbany closed the gap to 6-3 on goals by freshmen Silas Richmond and Alex Pfeiffer.

“We had a chance to score then,” UAlbany coach Scott Marr said. “If that goes, 6-4, get a little momentum going. But [Syracuse] played well. They’re a lot different team this year than they were last year.”

Syracuse opened up to a 9-4 halftime lead, with Jack VanValkenburgh replacing starting goalie Tommy Heller after it was 9-3.

“He was a little sluggish, just not as alert as I thought he should be,” Marr said of Heller, “but he’ll get better. I was really pleased with how Jack came in, made some saves and cleared the ball well.”

In the third quarter, Syracuse took advantage of UAlbany penalties, scoring four extra-man goals in extending its lead to 16-7.

Owen Hiltz added three goals and an assist for Syracuse. Jack Pucci and Richmond led UAlbany with two goals each.

“They shot the lights out of the ball,” Marr said of Syracuse. “It was different for us, I didn’t think we shot very well. A lot of breakdowns for us, but a lot of positives as well. We had opportunities, we just didn’t bury the ball. We’ve got to work on shooting smarter.”

UAlbany 1 3 3 0 – 7

Syracuse 5 4 7 4 – 20

UAlbany scoring: Richmond 2-0, Pucci 2-0, Pfeiffer 1-0, Hogg 1-0, Gash 1-0, Seneca 0-1, Decker 0-1, Palandjian 0-1. Syracuse scoring: Spallina 5-0, Hiltz 3-1, Birtwistle 3-0, Kirst 2-1, Rice 2-0, Cook 1-1, Erlbeck 1-0, Kempney 1-0, Leo 1-0, Rhoa 1-0, Simmons 0-4, Cordes 0-1, Olexo 0-1. Goalies: UAlbany, Heller, 2 saves; VanValkenburgh 7 saves. Syracuse, Mark, 14 saves; Thompson, 1 save.

