Tonelli’s two goals lift Brown men’s hockey past RPI

TROY — Jordan Tonelli’s goal 6:11 into the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and gave Brown a 3-2 men’s ECAC Hockey victory over RPI on Friday at Houston Field House.

It was the second goal of the game for Tonelli, the son of four-time Stanley Cup champion John Tonelli. His first goal, a power-play tally midway through the first period, gave the Bears a 1-0 lead.

Jakob Lee tied it for RPI late in the first period.

Brown took a 2-1 lead on a Ryan Shostak goal with 5:34 left in the second period. RPI tied it 56 seconds later on a Ryan Mahshie goal.

The Engineers host Yale in the Big Red Freakout game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Brown 1 1 1 — 3

RPI 1 1 0 — 2

First Period — 1, Brown, Tonelli (Bottrill, Quisenberry), 9:45 (pp). 2, RPI, Lee (Hallbauer, Davies), 17:03. Penalties — Smolinski, RPI (hooking), 8:43; Albert, Bro (cross-checking), 12:57.

Second Period — 3, Brown, Shstak (Andreozzi, Clark), 14:26. 4, RPI, Mahshie (Walsh), 15:22. Penalties — None.

Third Period — 5, Brown, Tonelli Niinisaari), 6:11. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Brown 10-8-7 — 25. RPI 12-12-12 — 36.

Power-play opportunities — Brown 1 of 1; RPI 0 of 1.

Goalies — Brown, Zacharewicz (36 shots-34 saves). RPI, Watson (25-22).

A — 2,325.

Referees — Tyler Loftus, Cameron Lynch. Linesmen — JP Waleski, Stephen Drain.

Women

PRINCETON 3, UNION 2 (OT)

PRINCETON, N.J. — Emerson O’Leary’s power-play goal 2:34 into sudden-death overtime gave the Tigers the win over the Dutchwomen at Hobey Baker Rink.

The loss eliminated Union from ECACH tournament contention.

Riley Walsh scored two power-play goals for Union. It gives the freshman forward 15 goals on the season, which is a team record.

Kayla Fillier had two third-period power-play tallies for the Tigers.

Union 1 0 1 0 — 2

Princeton 0 0 2 1 — 3

First Period — 1, Union, Walsh 14 (Friday, Bourque), 6:28 (pp). Penalties — Kuel. Pri (interference), 4:40; Smith, Uni (tripping), 11:44; Hebert, Uni (tripping), 18:33.

Second Period — None. Penalties — Fisher, Pri (hooking), :20; Wunder, Pri (hitting after whistle), 11:21; King, Uni (interference), 16:45; Kuehl, Pri (interference), 16:45.

Third Period — 2, Princeton, Fillier 3 (Kuehl, Connors), 2:08 (pp). 3, Princeton, Fillier 4 (Connors, Wallace), 3:47 (pp). 4, Union, Walsh 15 (Friday, Jones), 15:06 (pp). Penalties — Bourque, Uni (handling the puck), 1:25; Walsh, Uni (tripping), 3:22; Fillier, Pri (interference), 6:28; Harvey, Pri (roughing), 13:35

Overtime — 5, Princeton, O’Leary 5 (Keopple, Monihan), 2:34 (pp). Penalties — King, Uni (tripping), :48.

Shots on Goal — Union 5-2-8-2 — 17. Princeton 19-10-14-6 — 49.

Power-play opportunities — Union 2 of 5; Princeton 3 of 5.

Goalies — Union, Matsoukas (49 shots-46 saves). Princeton, Olnowich (17-15).

A — 505.

Referees — Peirce Marston, Robert Cerilli. Linesmen — Brandon Vigorito, Carmine Vetrano.

NO. 6 QUINNIPIAC 2, RPI 1

HAMDEN, Conn. — Zoe Boyd and Maya Labad scored for the sixth-ranked Bobcats as they edged the Engineers.

Meg Hildner scored in the third period for RPI.

RPI 0 0 1 — 1

Quinnipiac 1 1 0 — 2

First Period — 1, Quinnipiac, Boyd (Mobley), 19:33. Penalties — Labad, Qui (tripping), 14:12.

Second Period — 2, Quinnipiac, Labad (Hoskin, Peart), 16:08. Penalties — Uens, Qui (interference), 3:39; Taylor-Walters, RPI (boarding), 5:33; Byrum, RPI (boarding), 8:16.

Third Period — 3, RPI, Hildner (Dalby, Beaudoin), 11:19. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — RPI 6-6-5 — 17. Quinnipiac 10-15-17 — 42.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 2; Quinnipiac 0 of 2.

Goalies — RPI, Rampado (42 shots-40 saves). Quinnipiac, Angers (17-16).

A — 302.

Referees — Scott Prim, Alexander Bergeron. Linesmen — Stephanie Sersch, Chad Gouin.

