Union men’s hockey bounces back from Cornell loss, beats Yale

SCHENECTADY — After last Saturday’s disastrous 10-1 loss to Cornell at Lynah Rink, the Union men’s hockey team needed to get back to basics, and also get its penalty kill to be effective again.

The Dutchmen accomplished both of those tasks Friday against Yale.

Union was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill, held the Bulldogs to 16 shots on goal for the game and got a goal and an assist from freshman forward Nate Hanley in a 3-1 ECAC Hockey win at Messa Rink.

The win, coupled with RPI’s 3-2 loss to Brown, moves Union (6-10-1 ECACH, 20 points; 12-15-2 overall) into sole possession of the eighth and final home-ice slot for the first round of the ECACH tournament. Union pulled within a point of seventh-place Clarkson, which lost to Quinnipiac 3-0, and is within three points of sixth-place Princeton, 6-2 losers to St. Lawrence. Union hosts ninth-place Brown, which is one point behind Union, at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“It was huge,” Union senior goalie Connor Murphy said. “You look at the standings, everything’s really tight with the teams that we’re playing right now. We knew it was a big game coming into it, and we needed to capture those three points.”

Union got those big three points.

Dutchmen head coach Josh Hauge was pleased with how his team overcame what happened against Cornell.

“I’m really happy with the effort,” Hauge said. “I thought we made a lot of good plays. I thought we got a little sloppy in the third, which was disappointing when 2-0 [and] to give that one up. But overall, [it was] pretty close to a full 60 minutes, and I thought it was a great bounce back from our guys.”

Union gave up six power-play goals to Cornell in seven opportunities. That was in contrast to the 22 of 23 kills the Dutchmen had accomplished heading into last Saturday.

The Dutchmen returned to their pre-Cornell penalty kill. They gave the Bulldogs (4-11-2, 16 points; 5-15-4) very few scoring opportunities on their five power plays. Yale had only four shots on goal.

“In terms of the penalty kill, I think it was a real focus point for us in practice this week,” Murphy said. “It really showed for us tonight, and we took a big step forward coming from [last] Saturday.”

Union was so efficient on the penalty kill that, after getting a power play with 32 seconds left in the game, Yale coach Keith Allain eschewed pulling goalie Luke Pearson for an extra attacker and having a two-skater advantage. Pearson leaned against the net as time wound down.

“It was a little bit surprising,” Murphy said. “Trying to get back into the game, you’d think they’d want an extra attacker, but it is what it is.”

Union freshman defenseman Cal Mell scored on the power play with 2:38 left in the first period. Skating in from the right point to the right circle, Mell one-timed a Tyler Watkins pass past Pearson.

“Based off our film that we did on them, we saw that if we move the puck over, it creates open lanes and [I] want to just put it right where it needed to be. I was in a good spot and just sent it upstairs. Not too hard.”

Hanley made it 2-0 early in the third period when he tipped home a Cullen Ferguson shot past Pearson.

Cole Donhauser pulled Yale within one with 8:34 left in the third. But a great tic-tac-toe goal restored Union’s two-goal lead 1:54 later. Ben Tupker intercepted a Yale clearing attempt along the left-wing boards. Tupker sent the puck to Hanley, who was banging his stick, in the slot. Hanley quickly sent the puck to Josh Nixon, who tapped it home.

“It was a nice one,” Hanley said. “‘Tups’ knocked it out of the air, sent it over and I gave it to Nixon.”

That was an important goal to Hauge.

“I was really pleased with that line tonight,” Hauge said. “I thought they did an outstanding job. They possessed the puck. There’s a ton of skill on it, so it was pretty special.”

Yale 0 0 1 — 1

Union 1 0 2 — 3

First Period — 1, Union, Mell 2 (Watkins, Prokop), 17:22 (pp). Penalties — Allain, Yale (holding), 11:35; Ong, Yale (slashing), 16:26.

Second Period — None. Penalties — Nixon, Uni (roughing), 2:09; Immonen, Uni (holding), 6:27; Herzog, Yale (tripping), 8:25; Dineen, Yale (tripping), 11:30; N. Young, Uni (interference), 18:52.

Third Period — 2, Union, Hanley 5 (Ferguson, N, Young), 2:52. 3, Yale, Donhauser 5 (Dineen, Szeto), 11:26. 4, Union, Nixon 8 (Hankey, Tupker), 13:20. Penalties — Dineen, Yale (hooking), 4:45; Robertson, Uni (tripping), 14:38; Carpentier, Yale (tripping), 16:53; Ferguson, Uni (hooking), 19:28.

Shots on Goal — Yale 7-3-6 — 16. Union 9-12-17 — 38.

Power-play opportunities — Yale 0 of 5; Union 1 of 6.

Goalies — Yale, Pearson 4-5-4 (38 shots-35 saves). Union, Murphy 10-13-1 (16-15).

A — 1.795. T — 2:12.

Referees — Douglas Place, Josh Lupinek. Linesmen — Ryan Knapp, Brendon Wormley.

