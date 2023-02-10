Women’s Business Council seeks nominations for Women of Excellence Awards

Article Audio:

CAPITAL REGION – The Women’s Business Council of the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for this year’s Women of Excellence Awards.

The deadline for nominations for this year’s Women of Excellence Awards has been extended to Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. The awards honor selected women for their success in business and their contributions to the community.

“This is our 32nd year hosting this event,” said Gloria Baker, Capital Region Chamber senior director of marketing and member services. “And, it’s because we want to acknowledge women and all the good work that they do, and to have other women embrace and also give opportunities to show the up and coming.”

Nominations can be made online through the Capital Region Chamber. Two letters of recommendation and short answers to questions about the nominee help the selection committee determine this year’s winners. Women can be nominated in six categories: emerging professional; excellence in business; excellence in business development; excellence in management; excellence in the professions; and distinguished career.

The selection committee is made up of past recipients and other women from the community. They will determine the winner of each category and present the awards May 18.

“It’s about women empowerment, it’s about showcasing all the great things that women do,” Baker said.

