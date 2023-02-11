EDITORIAL: Union College nickname: Don’t take the fun out of it

Article Audio:

* Distinctive and ownable by Union College.

* Marketable and easily articulated.

* One that elicits a sense of pride among students, employees and alumni.

* Something that communicates a sense of the college’s aspirations.

* Indicates ties to Union’s history and/or place in New York.

* One that aligns with the college’s values, including our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

* One that will stand the test of time.

Those are the seven criteria Union College officials are offering to students, alumni and the public to help them come up with a new nickname and mascot for the 228-year-old Schenectady college. As our sports writer Mike MacAdam noted in a column last week, that’s asking for a lot of work from a nickname.

Maybe it’s not as complicated as all that. Maybe it should come down to just one criterion: Fun. The new nickname has to be fun.

Give the students and other fans at the sporting events someone to cheer for — a big furry mascot with giant feet and a giant head. One that can do handstands and make mildly inappropriate gestures at the other team.

Let the students go home with photos of themselves posing with their college mascot in its garnet jersey with the big “U” on the front to help them remember their college experience.

Have the mascot greet prospective students and freshmen at orientation and be a regular feature at college events. Have it march in parades and attend college functions waving the Union College flag to market the school.

That’s far more memorable than a guy walking around in wooden shoes or a shiny, dark red rock. Even adults with important jobs or doctoral degrees enjoy shaking hands with a big foam glove at fundraisers and graduations.

It’s not being disrespectful of the college’s history, tradition or mission for it to reinvent itself from time to time, to freshen up its image and to try to reach out to more people. In fact, this willingness to update and change reflects positively on the college.

The athletes and alumni will still have their great memories of Union, even if the college adopts a fresh new nickname and mascot.

We know serious colleges want their nicknames and identities to convey their scholarship and educational mission in order to attract the best and brightest students so that those students can be assured of a satisfying and productive career.

But is that really the purpose that mascots and nicknames serve?

Does anyone actually choose a college because its mascot reflects the quality of the education it provides? Can one tell from a mascot if the college has a “commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging?”

Union College has historically been known by two nicknames — Garnet, the color of their sports uniforms; and Dutchmen, a nod to Schenectady’s Dutch heritage.

Neither of those is particularly inspirational, memorable or marketable, which is part of the reason the college is exploring something new to call itself.

But trying to fit a new nickname/mascot into the top seven criteria listed above will hardly accomplish that.

A list of hundreds of college nicknames off Wikipedia shows a variety of bears, cats, birds, horses, bees, marine animals, other mammals, religious symbols, mythological figures, historic references, colors and links to the local community.

Few of those nicknames conjure images of studying in the library. Few would by themselves inspire a potential donor to write a big check.

But also, few of them reflect negatively on the college’s image or reputation in the educational community.

A fighting leprechaun has hardly diminished Notre Dame’s educational reputation. But it sure is recognizable, and they sure produce a lot of hats and sweatshirts with that symbol on them.

Seventeen present or former NCAA Division I schools — including Yale, Georgia and South Carolina State — have bulldogs as their mascot. It hasn’t hurt their enrollment or image as serious institutions of higher learning.

There are nearly 120 colleges with some version of a hawk as their mascot, almost 70 tigers, 40-plus bears, 66 cougars and two camels. (How fun would that be?)

Of course, the college can use other criteria besides fun for helping narrow the focus of the search.

First, obviously, stay away from potentially offensive monikers. And don’t go with something so outlandish that it reflects negatively on the college. In other words, no Gritty.

A dolphin makes no sense for a mascot from an upstate college. But a bear or a coyote might. We’ve got eagles on the Mohawk River. They’re a proud, dignified bird that also make for a fun costume, with a big feathered body and giant hooked beak.

Schenectady is known for electricity and trains and theater and Italian food. Can someone creative conjure something fun out of any of those? Doubtful, but maybe.

Or how about an alligator gar, after the famous Central Park lake monster? Ooh!

Yes, Union could replace the current nickname with something dignified and historic. Maybe that’s the direction they’ll take, given the criteria they’ve listed on their website.

But then again, what would be the fun in that?

To learn more about the college’s plans for a new nickname and mascot, visit its special website dedicated to the change: https://www.union.edu/communications/nickname/why-are-we-doing-this.

