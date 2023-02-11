Binghamton dominates OT as UAlbany men’s basketball suffers ninth straight loss

Article Audio:

VESTAL — UAlbany men’s basketball let yet another golden opportunity to pull out of its losing spiral slip through the team’s fingers.

The Great Danes led Binghamton in the final minute of regulation on Saturday, and had a chance to pull out the win even after the Bearcats tied the game, but came up empty before Binghamton utterly dominated the overtime period, pulling away for an 80-66 win.

It was the ninth straight loss for UAlbany, dropping head coach Dwayne Killings’ team to 1-11 in America East play and 6-21 overall.

With four regular-season games remaining, and a berth in the America East playoffs looking increasingly less likely, UAlbany has already suffered its most losses in a season since going 7-25 in 2009-10.

In a back-and-forth game, UAlbany turned the ball over leading 63-61 with 19 seconds left, resulting in a foul and a pair of Jacob Falko free throws to tie the game. Holding for the final shot of regulation, the Great Danes were stymied, with Aaron Reddish missing a wildly off-balance jumper as the buzzer sounded.

Binghamton immediately seized control in overtime thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Dan Petcash and Falko. UAlbany never got closer than four points after that, with Binghamton (7-4 America East, 11-13 overall) ultimately finishing overtime with a 17-3 advantage.

Petcash and Falko scored 20 points apiece to lead a Binghamton team that lit UAlbany up from 3-point range, making 9 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led UAlbany with 20 points, Jonathan Beagle contributed 19 points and nine rebounds, and Reddish chipped in 11 points. UAlbany shot just 5 of 19 from 3-point range and was 15 of 23 at the free-throw line.

UAlbany will attempt to end its losing streak before it reaches double digits when UMBC visits Hudson Valley Community College’s McDonough Sports Complex on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, UAlbany