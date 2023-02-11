High Schools: Green Tech earns non-league boys’ basketball win

Article Audio:

Olivan Owens and Henry Perkins each had double-doubles to lead the Green Tech boys’ basketball team to a 59-43 non-league win over Poughkeepsie on Saturday.

Owens finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Perkins came just shy of a triple-double with 13 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Jaidyn Rutling made six 3-pointers on his way to a 22-point game in leading Goshen to an 81-65 win over Troy. Stetson Merritt scored 20 to lead the Flying Horses. Terrence Clark added 16, including eight free throws, while Damarion Tucker had 12 points.

South Glens Falls erupted for 27 points in the third quarter to win its Foothills Council showcase game over Scotia-Glenville 76-61. Brady Smith had a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs, with Landon Casey and Boston White contributing 16 and 15. Eddie Bradt’s 15 paced Scotia-Glenville. Lincoln Baldwin added 12, while Fermin Fabian scored 10.

Colten Christensen scored a game-high 28 points in OESJ’s 64-37 Western Athletic Conference crossover win against Middleburgh. Collin Eakin added 17 for the winners, with Troy Cammer’s 19 leading Middleburgh.

Fort Plain trailed Canajoharie 12-5 after the first quarter, but rallied for a 53-45 victory. Cameron David and Stephen Gray each had 15 for Fort Plain, with Austin VanLorder adding 13. Zach Herset’s 18 led Canajoharie, which also got 17 from Antonio Fairley.

Strong second and fourth quarters gave Northville a 50-41 win over Mayfield. Jacob Frank led Northville with 16 points, while Evan Tamulaitis added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Trevor Ruberti’s game-high 20 points paced Mayfield. Christian Scunziano added 11.

On Friday night, Esiasyn Starr scored 29 points to lead Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons to a 72-67 crossover win over Berne-Knox-Westerlo.

OESJ USES BIG QUARTER IN WIN

OESJ outscored Canajoharie 18-2 in the third quarter to take their crossover game 40-37. Brooke Trumble’s 13 points led OESJ, with Taylor Hayes adding 11. Megan Blakeslee scored 10 for Canajoharie.

Middleburgh got nine points apiece from Sarah Schafroth and Payton Yung in its 40-31 win over Fort Plain. Marissa Wilder had a game-high 11 for the Hilltoppers.

Allie Falesto scored a game-high 27 points to lead Albertus Magnus to an 81-59 non-league win over Albany. Azera Gates’ 17 led Albany, while Shonyae Edmonds and Nevaeh House added 13 and 11, respectively.

BETHLEHEM POSTS SHUTOUT

Dane Jones had two goals and an assist, to reach the 100-point mark for his career, in Bethlehem’s 4-0 boys’ ice hockey victory over La Salle in CDHSHL action. Tyler Bitely had the other two scores, while Rory Cairns made 16 saves to earn the shutout.

Albany Academy had five different scorers in its 5-1 win over CBA. Max Flik had three assists for the Cadets.

