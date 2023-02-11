Lee scores twice, lifts RPI men’s hockey past Yale

Article Audio:

TROY — Jakob Lee scored twice during RPI’s three-goal first period, and the Engineers held on to beat Yale 4-2 in ECAC Hockey play before 4,117 fans at Saturday’s Big Red Freakout at Houston Field House.

Lee gave RPI a 2-0 lead on a power-play goal at 4:13 and an even-strength goal 4:29 later. Lauri Sertti, who had three assists in the game, got a power-play goal late in the first to make it 3-0.

Danny Ciccarello added a shorthanded goal less than nine minutes into the second period to make it 4-0.

Ryan Carmichael and Quinton Ong scored in the third for Yale.

Yale 0 0 2 — 2

RPI 3 1 0 — 4

First Period — 1, RPI, Lee (Sertti, Klee), 4:13 (pp). 2, RPI, Lee (Walsh, Sertti), 8:43. 3, RPI, Sertti (Klee, Gagnon), 19:52 (pp). Penalties — Connors, Yale (holding), 2:46; Lee, RPI (holding), 10:54; Gammill, Yale (holding), 11:21; Strom, RPI (holding), 11:21; O’Hearn, Yale (interference), 19:43.

Second Period — 4, RPI, Ciccarello (Sertti), 8:53 (sh). Penalties — Davies, RPI, major-game misconduct (contact to the head), 5:34; O’Hearn, Yale (cross-checking), 16:38.

Third Period — 5, Yale, Carmichael (Conroy, Wagner), 5:38. 6, Yale, Ong (Donhauser, Carpentier), 7:51 (pp). Penalties — Hallbauer, RPI (cross-checking), 5:38; Lee, RPI (hooking), 6:28; Klee, RPI, misconduct, 7:22.

Shots on Goal — Yale 7-8-13 — 28. RPI 11-10-8 — 29.

Power-play opportunities — Yale 1 of 3; RPI 2 of 4.

Goalies — Yale, Pearson (29 shots-26 saves). RPI, Watson (28-26).

A — 4,117.

Referees — Cameron Lynch, Anthony Dapuzzo. Linesmen — Stephen Drain, Dan Taggart.

Women

6 QUINNIPIAC 5, UNION 1

HAMDEN, Conn. — The sixth-ranked Bobcats broke open a 1-1 tie with four third-period goals to beat the Dutchwomen.

The first three goals came in a 4:23 span. Alexa Hoskin snapped the tie at 5:12. Madison Chantler scored at 7:25. Shay Maloney made it 4-1 at 9:35.

Celeste Beaudoin scored Union’s goal. Goalie Sophie Matsoukas made 53 saves.

Union 1 0 0 — 1

Quinnipiac 1 0 4 — 5

First Period — 1, Quinnipiac, Steigauf 8 (Schryver), 10:29. 2, Union, Beaudoin 5 (Walsh), 13:52. Penalties — King, Uni (slashing), 6:02.

Second Period — None. Penalties — Peart, Qui (slashing), 12:55; Maloney, Qui (tripping), 14:54.

Third Period — 3, Quinnipiac, Hoskin 5 (Labad, Vorster), 5:12, 5:12. 4, Quinnipiac, Chantler 11 (Reilly), 7:25. 5, Quinnipiac, Maloney 14 (Mobley), 9:35. 6, Quinnipiac, Peart 12 (Cooper), 17:28. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Union 3-5-5 — 13. Quinnipiac 17-16-25 — 58.

Power-play opportunities — Union 0 of 2; Quinnipiac 0 of 1.

Goalies — Union, Matsoukas (58 shots-53 saves). Quinnipiac, Angers (13-12).

Referees — Scott Prim, Alexander Bergeron. Linesmen — Marc Silva, Jamie Germaine.

PRINCETON 4, RPI 3 (OT)

PRINCETON, N.J. — Annie Kuehl tied it late in the third period, and then scored the game-winner with 33 seconds left in overtime to give the Tigers a win over the Engineers.

Maddy Papineau scored twice for RPI, and Ellie Kaiser had a goal and two assists.

RPI 0 2 1 0 — 3

Princeton 1 1 1 1 — 4

First Period — 1, Princeton, Wallace (J. Kuehl, Harvey), 19:36. Penalties — Wunder, Pri (tripping), 13:12.

Second Period — 2, RPI, Kaiser (Larsen, Wagner), :47 (pp). 3, Princeton, Keopple (Khramtsov, Moniahan), 7:47. 4, RPI, Papineau (Wagner, Kaiser), 16:59. Penalties — Kee, Pri (hooking), :30; Alexander, RPI (high-sticking), 5:44; Boyce, RPI (hooking), 13:57; Larsen, RPI (body checking), 18:41.

Third Period — 5, RPI, Papineau (Kaiser, Beaudoin), 3:42. 6, Princeton, A. Kuehl (Connors, Wallace), 13:18 (pp). Penalties — A. Kuehl, Pri (indirect contact to head), 2:22; Kee, Pri (tripping), 3:42; Philip, RPI (holding), 12:54.

Overtime — 7, Princeton, A. Kuehl (Hyland, Keopple), 4:16. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — RPI 10-4-8-4 — 26. Princeton 10-19-14-5 — 47.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 2 of 4; Princeton 1 of 4.

Goalies — RPI, Rampado (47 shots-43 saves). Princeton, Hyland (26-23).

A — 746.

Referees — Daniel Gosselin, Derek Zuckerman. Linesmen — Brandon Vigorito, Matthew McNulty.

