Letters to the Editor Saturday, Feb. 11

|
Article Audio:
Reinstate helpful social worker
The purpose of this letter is twofold: to inform Schenectady County residents of a significant loss in Senior and Long Term Care Services, and to request support in rectifying this situation.
When I became the caretaker for a family member with dementia, I reached out to the county for home care assistance and support.
I was referred to Wendy Petroci, a caregiver social worker. Ms. Petroci was truly a godsend for me.
I was feeling inadequate, overwhelmed and discouraged until I spoke with Wendy.
She was amazing. She reassured me that my feelings were normal and that she would always be available for emotional support, advice and encouragement.
I sensed her authenticity and sincerity immediately.
In the following months, I sought Wendy’s support and assistance, more times than I care to admit.
She was always incredibly welcoming, patient and supportive.
I honestly don’t know what I would have done without her help, she was my rock.
I was beyond shocked when I discovered last week that she was terminated.
I lost my “go-to” person. I felt fear. I’m sure that I am not alone as there must be many clients who share my feelings and are now feeling lost and insecure without Wendy’s constant support.
There is a clear disconnect between Wendy’s immense value to clients and her termination/job evaluation criteria.
Please tell Rory Fluman, county manager, that you want Wendy reinstated.
She is invaluable to caretakers.
Vince Dacquisto
Schenectady
Tonko helpful in Alzheimer’s cause
Thanks to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA), we’ve made tremendous progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s. But we can’t stop there.
Luckily, Congressman Paul Tonko has been a true champion for the 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer’s and the hundreds of thousands more who care for them.
The congressman has shown true compassion listening to the stories of local families who have lost someone, as well as those who continue to care for a loved one.
He has recently introduced important legislation to help improve the lives of those impacted by this devastating disease.
His efforts not only impact individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families in his district, but throughout New York state and across the nation.
On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter and local families impacted by this disease, thank you congressman for your dedication to the Alzheimer’s community.
Lisa Streeter
Albany
Sharpton brings shame to MLK
Hats off to President Joe Biden for recently honoring Martin Luther King’s life and legacy during the holiday several weeks ago.
Shame on Joe Biden for doing it on stage with Al Sharpton, a race-baiting con man and professional self-promoter.
Sharpton has tried to rub the filth off his persona in recent years. He wants us to forget his vicious, false attacks on an innocent man in the Tawana Brawley days; his malicious, incendiary rants in the Crown Heights riot; and his barrage of antisemitic rhetoric over many years.
This loudmouth’s presence on any stage honoring the values and character of MLK brings shame to a great leader and should shame all of us as well.
Frank Coppa
Rensselaer
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Posted by the creature are correct let’s go brandies nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023 own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man.
The editorial “The pervasive threat of letting kids read the ‘wrong’ book” on the Opinion page of today’s DG is a frightening look at what is happening in Florida right now. Teachers who share the “wrong” book with students may be subject o a $5000 fine and 5 years in prison. In an Orwellian twist “Moms for Liberty and County Citizens Defending Freedom…warned that educators might sneak books into classrooms and suggested that the criteria for criminal obscenity needed to be broader, the better to remove or restrict more books.”
Anyone who has read Steinbecks “Of Mice and Men” knows it is a classic story of two men struggling to realize their dreams during America’s Great Depression. The title is from Robert Burn’s poem “To a Mouse”:
“But Mousie, thou art no thy-lane,
In proving foresight may be vain:
The best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men
Gang aft agley,
An’ lea’e us nought but grief an’ pain,
For promis’d joy!”
It should be read by all high school students and might lead some to explore Robert Burn’s poems.
Most of us have heard of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It presents a stark description of a misogynistic patriarchal Christian American dystopia. In this society a twisted and cruel version of “Christianity” is imposed upon society by self-righteous and selfish “Christian” men with disastrous consequences for women.
“PEN America, a reading advocacy group, reported that Indian River’s school district removed the Steinbeck classic “Of Mice and Men” and, perhaps predictably, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
If MAGA leaders like DeSantis acquire power over the federal government, by hook or crook, we will be burning books in the streets with fearful angry mobs cheering. How far will we then be from eliminating “undesirables” who threaten “unquestioned uniformity”?
The Republican extreme right like Mr. Bill and Mr. Brandon 🤡🤡are taking our country back to the “Scopes Monkey Trial” of 1925. Religious zealots who want to force Religion over Science. It will take a while to defeat these Zealots in the Courts but in the end the 1st Amendment right will win.
Such a waste of time, money and effort countering the obscene efforts of these, self-righteous fools.