Letters to the Editor Saturday, Feb. 11

Article Audio:

Reinstate helpful social worker



The purpose of this letter is twofold: to inform Schenectady County residents of a significant loss in Senior and Long Term Care Services, and to request support in rectifying this situation.

When I became the caretaker for a family member with dementia, I reached out to the county for home care assistance and support.

I was referred to Wendy Petroci, a caregiver social worker. Ms. Petroci was truly a godsend for me.

I was feeling inadequate, overwhelmed and discouraged until I spoke with Wendy.

She was amazing. She reassured me that my feelings were normal and that she would always be available for emotional support, advice and encouragement.

I sensed her authenticity and sincerity immediately.

In the following months, I sought Wendy’s support and assistance, more times than I care to admit.

She was always incredibly welcoming, patient and supportive.

I honestly don’t know what I would have done without her help, she was my rock.

I was beyond shocked when I discovered last week that she was terminated.

I lost my “go-to” person. I felt fear. I’m sure that I am not alone as there must be many clients who share my feelings and are now feeling lost and insecure without Wendy’s constant support.

There is a clear disconnect between Wendy’s immense value to clients and her termination/job evaluation criteria.

Please tell Rory Fluman, county manager, that you want Wendy reinstated.

She is invaluable to caretakers.

Vince Dacquisto

Schenectady

Tonko helpful in Alzheimer’s cause



Thanks to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA), we’ve made tremendous progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s. But we can’t stop there.

Luckily, Congressman Paul Tonko has been a true champion for the 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer’s and the hundreds of thousands more who care for them.

The congressman has shown true compassion listening to the stories of local families who have lost someone, as well as those who continue to care for a loved one.

He has recently introduced important legislation to help improve the lives of those impacted by this devastating disease.

His efforts not only impact individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families in his district, but throughout New York state and across the nation.

On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter and local families impacted by this disease, thank you congressman for your dedication to the Alzheimer’s community.

Lisa Streeter

Albany

Sharpton brings shame to MLK



Hats off to President Joe Biden for recently honoring Martin Luther King’s life and legacy during the holiday several weeks ago.

Shame on Joe Biden for doing it on stage with Al Sharpton, a race-baiting con man and professional self-promoter.

Sharpton has tried to rub the filth off his persona in recent years. He wants us to forget his vicious, false attacks on an innocent man in the Tawana Brawley days; his malicious, incendiary rants in the Crown Heights riot; and his barrage of antisemitic rhetoric over many years.

This loudmouth’s presence on any stage honoring the values and character of MLK brings shame to a great leader and should shame all of us as well.

Frank Coppa

Rensselaer

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion