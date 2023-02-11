Q&A: Union football head coach Poppe discusses new job, family, life

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — As a lifelong Detroit Lions fan who grew up in northern New Jersey, Union football head coach doesn’t have much in the way to an emotional connection to either team that will take the field Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII.

“I don’t have any skin in the game, per se,” Poppe said.

If he did have to lean one way or the other, then it’d be in the direction of the Kansas City Chiefs, as Andy Reid’s coaching staff features multiple alumni of Springfield College, where Poppe had his first full-time job as an assistant coach in 2008-09.

“Since that’s my connection,” he said, “that’s who I’m rooting for.?

As far as X’s and O’s of the game? Poppe doesn’t see a lot separating the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Both defenses are playing well, and you’ve got two game-changing quarterbacks,” he said. “So, it’s going to be exciting. Both teams have perimeter talent.

“You give a slight edge to the Eagles, in my opinion, because of the defensive backs. I love [Eagles cornerback] Darius Slay, a former Detroit Lion. That’s my favorite team, and it’s been great to see him have the success he’s had.”

It’s been a little more than two weeks since Poppe, formerly the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Harvard, was named as the 34th head coach in Union football history. The 2007 Williams College graduate replaces Jeff Behrman, who departed Union in December to become the head coach at his alma mater, John Carroll, following a seven-year tenure in Schenectady.

Poppe comes to Union after more than a decade as an assistant in the Ivy League, with two stints at Harvard split by a three-season run at Columbia where he worked under Union Hall of Famer Al Bagnoli on a staff that included Union’s all-time leader in coaching wins, John Audino.

The new Dutchmen head coach sat down with The Daily Gazette on Friday for an interview discussing his life, his family, his coaching philosophy and his experiences since arriving at Union.

Portions of the interview have been edited for content and clarity.

Q: It’s been a little more than two weeks since you got the job, what’s your experience been like so far?

A: I’m learning something new every day, whether it’s with the team, how this place operates, getting to meet people and just kind of setting foundations for relationships. That’s really what it’s been the last few weeks as I’ve met with guys individually, and then, on top of that, trying to bring in a new offensive coordinator. So, we’re about halfway through that interview process, and hoping to have someone in place by the end of the month.

Q: Something that stuck out at your introductory press conference was when you said you always knew you wanted to be a coach. How did you come to that realization?

A: It started in college. After my freshman year in college, I did an internship at a law firm that my dad had kind of settled in, because I’d worked for him — he’s a lawyer. That summer, I knew I did not want to be stuck in an office. That just wasn’t who I was, it did not fit me personally.

In my time at Williams, I played under a hall of famer, Dick Farley. After that freshman year, coach Farley retired and Dan DiCenzo, who’s a Williams alum and a high energy guy, he really just approached me the right way and it created that kind of epiphany. Looking back at the course of my time as an athlete, playing under certain coaches, and then with him, I just realized that’s the pursuit I wanted to go with in my life.

Q: You mentioned your father, can you tell me a little bit about your upbringing and how that molded you into who you are today?

A: It was a standard upbringing, you know, two-parent household, two older brothers. That led to some push and drive — you know, always beating me up and me trying to be better than them. So, I do have that chip on my shoulder as the youngest of three boys. Dad was a lawyer, mom was stay-at-home.

I went to Bergen (N.J.) Catholic because I had to. I had a family lineage there. My dad went there, my dad’s brother, they were part of the first state championship team at Bergen Catholic, actually. And then my two brothers went there, and I wanted to be better than them.

Q: Speaking of family, I wanted to ask about your daughter, Ava. In this day and age of football recruiting, most coaches have some kind of secret code to acknowledge recruits’ commitments on social media, and I’ve noticed a video of Ava jumping up and down shouting, “Go Dutchmen! Fire the cannon!” What’s the origin of that?

A: She just loves [football] and as she’s gotten older, she’s always been around our players, our student-athletes. She came to the office with me, ran around the athletic facilities and right around campus — I mean, as soon as she could walk. Her first birthday, literally, we had cake during training camp, because she was born right before preseason. So, we had a cupcake for her out in the yard, singing “Happy Birthday,” and the players came and saw it and were singing “Happy Birthday” with us. It’s just been kind of a constant thing in her life, being around student-athletes and being on college campuses. And she just kind of wished her dad good luck every week. My wife [Anna] kind of started that, and it’s just kind of taken a track of its own.

Q: How’s the transition to a new job and a new city been with your family?

A: They’re not here yet. They’re going to stay in Massachusetts until the end of the school year, but they’re going to come up on campus during President’s week, when school’s out of session in Massachusetts, and finally get to show them the campus, how things work and where daddy’s office is.

Q: Outside of football, what are some of your interests? What’s your favorite music, some of your favorite hobbies?

A: Well, the players already know what kind of music I like. Country and R&B are the genres that I really gravitate towards.

In terms of what I like to do, I mean, working out is a big part of my release every morning. So, I’m up pretty early, trying to sneak that in, knowing that days are busier now, right? And I’m pretty outdoorsy in terms of just being active. My daughter can run for days. Literally, she might be a marathon runner right now. So, chasing her around is a big part of my day. Just trying to spend time with my family when I can is a big part of who I am.

Q: You mentioned busier days now, what’s been the biggest transition in your move from assistant to head coach?

A: It’s bigger now. My responsibilities are bigger. As a special teams and DB [defensive backs] guy, you’re kind of worried about the DBs, and your own little world; then with special teams, you’re worried about scheme and making sure the guys that are going to be participating in those roles are good, but there’s still people on the outskirts of that. My world just got bigger. There’s relationships on campus that have to be built now. There’s relationships that have to be built with every student-athlete and their family. Really, my world got bigger.

Q: During your time at Columbia, you worked with a couple of Union legends in Al Bagnoli and John Audino. What were some of the lessons you learned from your time with them?

A: From coach Bagnoli, there’s a certain way he handled things with grace in situations that maybe other people wouldn’t have, and emotions could have gotten the best of him. That’s definitely something I picked up with coach Bagnoli and his ability to relate to people right and interact with people from different worlds — whether it’s academic, it’s athletics, it’s the alumni group. I mean, he really was a master at it.

With coach Audino, just what a tremendously positive person, right? Every day, he was positive, and that’s something that definitely stuck out. And he gave me the first piece of advice, when he found out I was having a daughter, is that they’re always going to hug you. I thought that was great advice for someone that, as a coach, you always think you’re going to have a boy and you’re excited to have them in your footsteps as an athlete. That’s what’s natural. But, having a daughter’s been the best thing ever, and he gave me that great first piece of advice.

Q: Coming from Harvard, you were a part of one of college football’s oldest rivalries with Yale. Have you gotten a taste of just how fierce the Union-RPI rivalry is yet?

A: I got to see it, I think, within the first five days. At the basketball games, men’s and women’s, to see us come out on top of that, it kind of fuels the fire a little bit, and the excitement to be a part of that.

And, knowing that I can’t wear the color red anymore. You know, I’ve already kind of learned that. It’s exciting. I’m really looking forward to upholding a great tradition, and it’s a great thing to be a part of.

Reach Adam Shinder at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Adam_Shinder.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Union College