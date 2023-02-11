Saratoga Springs’ Beaury moves down in weight, moves up to 1st place at Section II boys’ wrestling meet

Article Audio:

GLENS FALLS — After coming up short in his quest for a Section II boys’ wrestling championship as a freshman a season ago, Saratoga Springs sophomore Taylor Beaury came back this year leaner and meaner.

In 2022, Beaury reached the Section II Division 1 132-pound title match, only to be pinned by Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Gabriel Goss.

Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena, Beaury reached the top step of the podium thanks to the decision he made to take a step down in weight this year to 126 pounds.

“I just felt I was chubbier last year,” Beaury said of his drop in weight class. “I wasn’t as strong as the guys [at 132], because they’re older. I was weighing like 129 in the summertime, so I was just like, ‘It’s not much, let’s just do it.’”

Beaury, who along with 189-pounder Lorenzo Palleschi was one of two Saratoga Springs wrestlers to claim titles at Saturday’s state qualifying tournament, defeated Ballston Spa’s Cameron Hinchcliff 6-4 in the championship match.

Beaury surrendered takedowns in both the first and third periods, but scored all six of his points off reversals — one in each period — with the decisive points coming with 1:16 left in the third period.

“I’m happy with the result, but I’m not satisfied,” Beaury said. “I just want to keep getting better.”

As he prepares for his second trip to the state tournament on Feb. 24-25 at MVP Arena in Albany, Beaury said he’ll continue to be fueled by a desire to make up for missed opportunities from his freshman season.

“That losing factor really put a fire in my butt to get going,” Beaury said, “to come out here and show what I’m worth.”

GRAULAU’S WORK PAYS OFF

Like Beaury, Mohonasen senior Vincent Graulau felt the sting of disappointment at last year’s Section II tournament.

After dropping a tough decision to Ballston Spa’s Ralph Keeney in last year’s 102-pound area final, Graulau came back this year and cruised to the title in the lightest weight class, racking up 46 points over his three matches and dispatching Colonie freshman Vincent Mastrianni 13-4 in the final.

“[Last year], it is what it is. I tried my hardest,” Graulau said. “What mattered is that I got back in the room and kept working on the next thing. That practice is what got me here today.”

Graulau left little doubt as to his superiority in the final, scoring a takedown within seven seconds and immediately turning that into a three-point nearfall for an early 5-0 lead.

Mastrianni gamely stayed off his back, but Graulau’s crowning moment was never in doubt.

“With that start, I was getting myself mentally prepared so that I could get ahead right away,” Graulau said. “I wasn’t wasting any time on the mat.”

DEVINE A DOUBLE CHAMP

For Schalmont Dylan Devine, his second Section II championship wasn’t as dramatic as his first, but it wasn’t any less satisfying.

After winning the Division 2 126-pound title as a freshman last year in a wild, scrambling, 12-11 decision against Warrensburg’s Dylan Winchell, Devine captured the Division 2 132-pound crown on Saturday by taking control early and never letting it go.

The only points of Devine’s 2-0 championship win over Duanesburg/Schoharie’s Scott Nicolella came on a takedown with 21 seconds left in the first period.

While Devine didn’t add to that total over the final two periods, he coolly controlled the action to become a back-to-back champion.

“It was a lot different than last year,” Devine said. “I was just controlling the match, taking what I could get and being calm for all six minutes, wrestling to my ability.”

Devine, who finished eighth at 126 pounds at last year’s state tournament

BURNT HILLS TAKES TEAM TITLE

After coming up just short against Ballston Spa at the Section II Division 1 dual meet tournament, in the Suburban Council regular-season standings and at last week’s Division 1 Class 2 tournament, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake finally found its way to the top.

The Spartans won the Division 1 team championship with 166 points, 16 better than runner-up Ballston Spa’s 150. Saratoga Springs (137.5), Shenendehowa (131) and Mohonasen (79.5) completed the top five.

Burnt Hills’ title came on the strength of individual wins from Tyler Whiteley at 118, Liam Carlin at 132, Gabriel Goss at 138 and Joshua Warland at 152, plus a runner-up finish from Colin Carlin at 145.

Salem/Cambridge won the Division 2 team championship with 124 points, 11.5 ahead of Cobleskill-Richmondville, with Hudson Falls another two points back in third.

DIVISION 1

Team scores

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 166, Ballston Spa 150, Saratoga Springs 137.5, Shenendehowa 131, Mohonasen 79.5, Colonie 75, Guilderland 74.5, Averill Park 63, Schenectady 61.5, Shaker 57, Amsterdam 55, Queensbury 43, Bethlehem 36, Columbia 25, Albany 23, Niskayuna 22, CBA 12, South Glens Falls 10.

Finals

102 — Vincent Graulau (Mohon) maj dec. Vincent Mastrianni (Colo), 13-4; 110 — Ralph Keeney (BSpa) pinned Drew Schiavo (Nisk), 3:25; 118 — Tyler Whiteley (BH-BL) dec. Nico Rivera (Mohon), 1-0; 126 — Taylor Beaury (Sara) dec. Cameron Hinchcliff (BSpa), 6-4; 132 — Liam Carlin (BH-BL) maj dec. Vincent Grembocki (Shen), 15-3; 138 — Gabriel Goss (BH-BL) major dec. David Ensminger (Shen), 12-2; 145 — Renso Montalvo (Ams) maj dec. Colin Carlin (BH-BL), 11-2; 152 — Joshua Warland (BH-BL) pinned John Welcome (AP), 0:55; 160 — Connor Gregory (BSpa) maj dec. Lucas Schell (Qby), 11-3; 172 — Arman Hashimee (Shen) pinned Vito Spatafora (Sara), 2:00; 189 — Lorenzo Palleschi (Sara) dec. Quincy Bonville (Beth), 3-2: 215 — Darrien Insogna (BSpa) pinned Pat McKinley (Sara), 4:11; 285 — Will Hotaling (Colo) dec. Cameron Groncki (Mohon), 3-2.

DIVISION 2

Team scores

Salem/Cambridge 124, Cobleskill-Richmondville 112.5, Hudson Falls 110.5, Warrensburg/Lake George 102.5, Fonda/Johnstown 89, Duanesburg/Schoharie 80, Glens Falls 79, Tamarac 72, Coxsackie-Athens 62, Whitehall 60, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 55, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 50, Greenville 46.5, Schalmont 43.5, Mechanicville/Stillwater 42, Granville/Fort Ann 38, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 33, Cohoes/Watervliet 29, Catskill 28, Lansingburgh 18, Schuylerville/Greenwich 18, Ichabod Crane 16, Hoosick Falls 13.5, Maple Hill 11, Scotia-Glenville/Galway 2, B-K-W/Middleburgh 0, Rensselaer 0, Taconic Hills 0,

Finals

102 — D’Vante Ortiz (Tam) dec. Luke LeBlanc (S/C), 2-1; 110 — Ashten Haley (C-R) maj dec. Angie Dill (S/C), 2-1; 118 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Justin Mullis (HudF), 4:50; 126 — Trever Bishop (Tam) dec. Liam English (C-R), 4-4 (utb); 132 — Dylan Devine (Schal) dec. Scott Nicolella (D/S), 2-0; 138 — Luke Yorke (C-R) pinned Colin Diffee (HudF), 3:20; 145 — Owen Hicks (F/J) dec. Kieran Cullen (Green), 6-2; 152 — Dante Corriveau (W/LG) maj dec. Kyber Henry (C-R), 19-7; 160 — Luke Schirmacher (M/S) dec. Joseph Martinez (C-A), 13-7; 172 — Jesse Mullis (HudF) pinned Daniel Forbes (Cat), 0:23; 189 — Troy Austin (Whit) dec. Brent Perry (G/FA), 5-2; 215 — Evan Day (S/C) pinned Gavin Williams (GF), 4:35; 285 — Tristen Hitchcok (W/LG) pinned Jonah Aguiar (Lan), 0:18.

