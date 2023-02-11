UAlbany women’s basketball forces overtime, tops Binghamton

|
TROY – The UAlbany women’s basketball team made Binghamton pay dearly for a foul with no time left in regulation on Saturday.
With Binghamton ahead 52-51, Kayla Cooper missed a layup, but was fouled. After the play was reviewed, Cooper went to the line and sank the first, but missed the second.
UAlbany dominated in overtime, topping Binghamton 63-53 to keep its lead in the America East standings.
In overtime, Lucia Decortes got the Great Danes’ scoring started with a layup on a nice pass from Fatima Lee. UAlbany scored three more points on a Cooper foul shot and Helene Haegerstrand turnaround jumper before Binghamton got a free throw for its only point in the session.
Foul shots down the stretch by Cooper, Decortes, Ellen Hahne and Freja Werth provided the final score.
UAlbany had a 47-40 lead on a Grace Heeps 3-pointer with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats started their rally.
Jadyn Weltz led Binghamton (6-6 AE 13-12 overall), which went 0 for 14 on 3-pointers, with 14 points.
Cooper led UAlbany (11-2, 17-10) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Haegerstrand contributed 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Heeps and Hahne each scored 11.
