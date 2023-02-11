Watts’ late goal lifts Siena men’s lacrosse to season-opening victory

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — Christian Watts scored his fourth goal of the game with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday, giving Siena a season-opening 12-11 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over NJIT at Hickey Field.

Attackman George Rusnak found Watts as he was cutting to the net.

Watts also had an assist. His five-point game tied a career high. He had two five-point games last season — against St. John’s (March 11) and versus Holy Cross (April 23).

Ryan McCarthy added three goals and an assist for Siena, which trailed 9-8 after three quarters.

NJIT 2 4 3 2 — 11

Siena 1 5 2 4 — 12

NJIT scoring: Willson 4-0, Miller 2-1, Wasitowski 1-1, Vanzomeren 1-0, Bowie 1-0, Corry 1-0, Muscatella 0-1, Ford 0-1, Labartino 0-1. Siena scoring: Watts 4-1, McCarthy 3-1, Gleason 1-2, Rusnak 1-2, Barbero 1-0, Hassett 1-0, Pemric 0-1. Goalies: NJIT, Brown, 20 saves. Siena, Yanchoris, 7 saves.

