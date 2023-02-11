Wilton’s Halligan captures biathlon races in extreme cold

Article Audio:

Wilton’s Sean Halligan really has no explanation for it.

With the Feb. 4 temperature registering zero degrees and wind gusts of just 6 mph at Mount Van Hoevenberg, just outside of Lake Placid, Halligan, 57, seemed impervious to the weather in winning the men’s masters age 50-59 biathlon sprint at the Empire State Winter Games.

For good measure, in what must have seemed tropical conditions last Sunday, he added the super sprint title.

“Honestly, I wasn’t that cold at Empires. I don’t know how,” Halligan said.

The sprint didn’t take place until 1 p.m., which probably helped, as the Arctic front moved out over the course of the morning.

“Technically, the minimum temperature you’re allowed to compete in is -4 Fahrenheit, so if it’s colder than that, you can’t compete,” said Halligan, who has been competing in biathlon for 38 years. “When I was in the National Guard in Minnesota, we had a competition that was colder, and there was another one in Canada that was pretty cold.”

Racers in the sprint covered a 3.7-mile course and shot in the standing and prone positions. In that race, Halligan missed the target just once. He won by one minute, 14 seconds in a time of 16:28.6. He said his results vary.

“I think my skiing is what it is,” Halligan said. “The shooting is what gets you. I don’t get to practice it.”

In the super sprint, Halligan made 10 of 20 shots, but still ended up winning by just under 26 seconds in 28:04.3.

Halligan started competing in biathlon during college, when he had signed up with the National Guard while at Ulster Community College.

“I liked it, it was a different sport. Back then, people didn’t even know about it. It’s not something everyone does,” Halligan said.

It’s still something not everyone does, and he pointed to the reason that there tend to be more masters competitors than young people.

“They can afford a rifle,” Halligan said. “They can cost around $5 grand. It’s one thing to tell a 22-year-old, ‘OK, you want to be a biathlete. You’re going to need this expensive equipment.’ But we can do it because most of us are in a position to afford it.”

Categories: Sports