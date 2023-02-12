Businesswoman petitions for ‘chance’ to preserve Broadalbin beach

Article Audio:

BROADALBIN — There’s a movement afoot to keep a plot of land on the the Great Sacandaga Lake shoreline sandy.

Hotel Broadalbin operator Brittani Thompson, within a week, has collected more than 650 signatures and counting on an online petition against Department of Environmental Conservation plans to plant over the 60-year-old-plus Broadalbin Beach. DEC’s public comment period is slated to end Feb. 16.

“As you can tell, I’m obviously like a family-oriented person,” said Thompson, tending to a vocal child in the background of a phone interview. “And any space that can welcome families, especially local families, is so important to hold on to and kind of foster.”

Thompson’s petition, posted on change.org, has attracted a bevy of voices of dissent from across the region: 67-year-old Christina Bacon of Delanson wants to bring her grandson to the beach; former lifeguard May Kay Swan called it a “shame” to lose; 54-year-old Mary Marcolin of Saratoga Springs believes people need more space to access nature.

Interested in changing the land use, DEC is hoping native plants would prevent erosion and hinder beach usage — a response to litter problems and crime reported in the area in recent years. The adjacent boat-access area, which DEC hopes to make more accessible, has also attracted nefarious activity, according to Freedom of Information Act records within the last two years.

Broadalbin town officials effectively ceased management of the state-owned beach in the spring, due to what they considered costly and unreasonable renegotiation terms.

“It’s really unfortunate that the town did choose to let it go,” said Thompson. “And I think this petition is really just opening up the door for conversations and letting people know, ‘Hey, there is a deadline and this is your chance.'”

Within the last two weeks, the town hasn’t entertained the Leader-Herald’s requests for comment on the current situation and past decisions apropos to the beach.

“Please contact DEC for all your questions, they have all the answers since they own the property,” Town Clerk Cheryl Briggs wrote in an email response.

A number of community members and past beachgoers were taken aback after DEC plans circulated earlier this month. The public deadline was originally set for Jan. 16, after it was posted on Dec. 18 following pushback from longtime beach supporter and Broadalbin resident Mark Bohne.

State Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston, who gained Broadalbin to the area she represents via redistricting last year, has advocated for DEC to extend the public comment period further.

“The beach has been around for 60-plus years and is the only publicly accessible beach in the Town,” said Walsh in a statement. “My office has heard from several concerned business owners and residents alike and I believe the need to get a better idea of the plan moving forward is critical before any permanent action is taken.”

DEC officials will take all comments into consideration before cementing a decision.

For the last 13 years, the town has struggled to keep the beach open. Grounds were open for much of the summer in 2019 after brokering a deal with DEC, but closed during the COVID-19 pandemic due to operational requirements deemed cumbersome for the town.

It never reopened.

The Broadalbin Youth Commission brought kids in its program to Mayfield beach 14 miles away whenever the its town beach was closed. The second-closest beach is in the Northville area.

Keith Buchanan has run the BYC program for about 20 years. He recognizes both the town’s troubles and the community’s fondness for the waterfront.

“[The town of Broadalbin] brought in sand and porta-Johns and dumpsters,” said Buchanan. “It’s just peaceful to be there, look out over the lake, bring your young kids there, swim or just relax and read a book.”

Early mentions of a beach in Broadalbin have been traced as far back as 1936 in the pages of the then-Amsterdam Daily Democrat and Recorder. It’s unclear if the newspaper was referencing a public or private beach — newsroom leadership from that time have since passed away.

As of the 1950s, the beach had an official club. DEC gained the waterfront from Hudson River-Black River Regulating District in 1989 and established a boat launch nearby eight years later.

John Naples, a former swimming instructor for the Perth Youth Commission, brought kids up to the beach several times a week during the summer before retiring from the role in the 2000s. He recalled feeling heartbroken after hearing about DEC’s proposal.

“I think people, no matter how much money or where they live, should be able to jump in the lake and go swimming,” said Naples. “I just think that it’s sad that people can’t just go swimming in the hot summer to see a beautiful lake.”

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3749 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil.

