Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too

SCOTIA — A family and multiple pets were rescued from a burning Scotia home Saturday night, officials said.

The family rescued was not injured, officials said.

Flames engulfed the home at 18 Sacandaga Road in Scotia on Saturday night, displacing the family of five and multiple pets.

Scotia fire teams arrived at 7 p.m., three minutes after the incident was reported. Crews rescued the family and pets from the second floor, according the village fire department.

“The trapped family is safe, and did not sustain injuries,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Some pets, however, did not make it out, family said later.

National Grid cut the power to minimize damage at the scene.

Scotia police and Department of Public Works officials, as well as the American Red Cross, assisted at the scene. The Schenectady County Fire Coordinators Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Scotia Fire Chief David Wood didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donations for three-adult and two-child clan can be made here on GoFundMe.com. According to the page launched by the survivor’s daughter, the family had lived at the two-story residence since 2006.

“Unfortunately, my mom is on a fixed income and has to start completely over,” daughter Jennifer Graves wrote. “If you could help at all even if it’s just sharing pictures and memories with my grandparents she would greatly appreciate it.”

