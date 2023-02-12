HIGH NOTES: Souper Bowl for food pantry, return of Mardi Gras fundraiser, student book drive

Article Audio:

In Saratoga Springs, the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church on Sunday helped collect food for a local food pantry through its annual Souper Bowl Sunday event. The event, designed to coincide with the Super Bowl game, was held after Sunday’s 10 a.m. worship service. Church members were invited to enjoy a sampling of soup in the Fellowship Hall and to donate cans of soup (and other items) to the food pantry.

In Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Springs High School senior Riley Hite is helping promote literacy, social responsibility and education in the community through a recent book drive. Hite, a member of the nonprofit Youth Squared group, recently collected more than 200 books on subjects related to the environment, equality, diversity and other important issues. He also collected books that had been censored in schools and libraries across the country. The books he collected were distributed to the The SEEN (Saratoga Education Equity Network) Little Free Libraries, the Caffé Lena Little Free Library and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs. For more information on Youth Squared, visit https://www.youthsquared.org/.

In Saratoga Springs, Hattie’s restaurant raised more than $100,000 for the regional food pantry through its Mardi Gras fundraiser to combat food security. The event, held Jan. 28 at the Canfield Casino, featured gourmet food, dancing, a silent action and live music. This is the first time the event has been held in four years. Since the inaugural Mardi Gras in 2001, the event has raised more than $1 million for local charitable organizations. This year’s proceeds will go to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The food bank works to alleviate hunger and eliminate waste by collecting large quantities of food and distributing it to 350,000 local residents every month. For more information on the Hattie’s event and to donate, visit: https://www.classy.org/event/hatties-mardi-gras/e436154. For more information on the food bank, visit: https://regionalfoodbank.net/.

SHARE YOUR HIGH NOTES

High Notes is a Monday feature of The Gazette Opinion section spotlighting the good being done in our communities by individuals, organizations, schools and colleges, and businesses. If you know of anyone who should be celebrated, send your suggestions for High Notes to Editorial Page Editor Mark Mahoney at [email protected]

Categories: Editorial, Opinion