High schools: Saratoga’s Wheeler fifth, Bush seventh at Millrose Games

By Steven Cook |
A line of runners shown at a meet
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy

Saratoga junior Emily Bush, shown competing at cross country sectionals in November, was seventh in the mile at the Millrose Games on Saturday, and teammates McKinley Wheeler was fifth.

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Saratoga Springs senior McKinley Wheeler and junior Emily Bush finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the Nike Girls’ Mile at the 115th Millrose Games at the Fort Washington Armory in New York on Saturday.

Wheeler ran a 4:52.70, and Bush posted a 4:55.29, as Kate Putman of Syracuse won it in 4:45.35.

Shaker (9:10.14) was second in the girls’ 3,200 relay, and Shenendehowa’s Kara Sinnott, Julia Hendricks, Dia Sweet and Cate Donaldson were 12th in 9:35.46. Union Catholic (N.J.) won in 9:04.12.

The Saratoga boys’ 3,200 relay of Charles Dybala, Owen Blaisdell, Mason Talarico and Jacob Bernd (7:57.76) was sixt behind the winning relay from Episcopal Academy (Pa.) in 7:45.78.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: High School Sports, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement