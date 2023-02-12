High schools: Saratoga’s Wheeler fifth, Bush seventh at Millrose Games

Article Audio:

Saratoga Springs senior McKinley Wheeler and junior Emily Bush finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the Nike Girls’ Mile at the 115th Millrose Games at the Fort Washington Armory in New York on Saturday.

Wheeler ran a 4:52.70, and Bush posted a 4:55.29, as Kate Putman of Syracuse won it in 4:45.35.

Shaker (9:10.14) was second in the girls’ 3,200 relay, and Shenendehowa’s Kara Sinnott, Julia Hendricks, Dia Sweet and Cate Donaldson were 12th in 9:35.46. Union Catholic (N.J.) won in 9:04.12.

The Saratoga boys’ 3,200 relay of Charles Dybala, Owen Blaisdell, Mason Talarico and Jacob Bernd (7:57.76) was sixt behind the winning relay from Episcopal Academy (Pa.) in 7:45.78.

Categories: High School Sports, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports