Letters to the Editor Monday, Feb. 13 – Three, from readers in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs

St. Clare’s retirees continue to suffer

With all the unbelievable things happening to the St. Clare’s Hospital retirees every day, I ask myself the same questions. When are we going to get this St. Clare’s Hospital pension collapse resolved?

Why are these loyal healthcare workers being held hostage by the Roman Catholic Diocese and the St. Clare’s Hospital?

How much longer will this madness continue? Think about it. The retirees are being shown no respect, no pension, years of misery and an unhappy life.

What did all the retirees do to deserve this unkind disrespect to be forced upon them? All this cruel treatment has left 1,100 healthcare workers helpless to go without their pensions they earned in these very challenging times.

Do you know what bothers me the most? I would like to know who gave these bishops and the hospital the right to put these loyal caring retirees in this hopeless helpless position?

Walter “Neal” Brazell

Rotterdam

Nation must avoid coming debt bomb

Over two centuries ago, Thomas Jefferson termed it, “swindling futurity on a large scale,” to describe irresponsible deficit spending.

Mere words could only result in understatement in any attempt to portray the fiscal lunacy that prevails in our halls at government in the 21st century.

Our current and ballooning national debt stands at $31.4 trillion. That represents a debt legacy of $100,000 for each U.S. citizen.

At home, Gov. Hochul’s wish list calls for spending the equivalent of over $10,000 per New Yorker. In the handbook of abnormal psychology, there must be a clinical term for this kind of nuts.

The unsustainability of either scenario is readily apparent to anyone with an eighth grade education, but obviously beyond the comprehension of most of the current crop of college grads who leaned heavily to the left in the most recent election.

Apparently, the prospect of student loan debt weighs more heavily on their minds than the increasingly heavy yoke of debt-slavery, courtesy of liberalism, unavoidable in their future.

While Republicans haven’t always been shining examples of fiscal austerity, as a group, they don’t exhibit the unabashed enthusiasm for spending orgies as do their colleagues across the aisle.

The Republicans who’ve found the backbone to speak out on this deficit deserve our support and encouragement.

Politically, it would be more encouraging to detect a strong showing of support from young voters. A “debt bomb” is on the way. With a drastic reordering of spending priorities an even more catastrophic one might be avoided.

Gordon F. Schaufelberg

Amsterdam

Trump unlikeable as a person and a president

In reference to Mr. Janczak’s Feb. 8 letter, (“Biden has done damage to our country”) — Are you kidding?

Considering how much he and Congress had to repair in the first two years of his presidency, I would say the country is doing pretty well. Governments respect us again. Under Trump we were the laughingstock of the world.

If Mr. Janczak is filthy rich, I can understand why he may have liked Trump, because after all, those are the only ones Trump cared about.

I did not dislike Trump just as a president; I disliked him way before that, as he is a serial cheater with his wives, a manipulative combative person that only cares about himself and his bank account.

Many of my friends who suddenly liked him as president disliked him previously as a person. Why would that have changed? He never showed any sort of change in personality.

He lost me (and should have lost everyone else) when he made fun of the disabled reporter. Shame on anyone respecting him after that.

Mr. Biden makes me think of a grandfather, while Trump reminds me of Scrooge. Who would you rather have leading the country?

Granted, younger would be better but until “we the people” can vote for term limits across the board. We can only vote in the best and vote out the worst!

We all have continued work to do.

James Graczyk

Saratoga Springs

