Letters to the Editor Monday, Feb. 13 – Three, from readers in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs

St. Clare’s retirees continue to suffer
With all the unbelievable things happening to the St. Clare’s Hospital retirees every day, I ask myself the same questions. When are we going to get this St. Clare’s Hospital pension collapse resolved?
Why are these loyal healthcare workers being held hostage by the Roman Catholic Diocese and the St. Clare’s Hospital?
How much longer will this madness continue? Think about it. The retirees are being shown no respect, no pension, years of misery and an unhappy life.
What did all the retirees do to deserve this unkind disrespect to be forced upon them? All this cruel treatment has left 1,100 healthcare workers helpless to go without their pensions they earned in these very challenging times.
Do you know what bothers me the most? I would like to know who gave these bishops and the hospital the right to put these loyal caring retirees in this hopeless helpless position?
Walter “Neal” Brazell
Rotterdam
Nation must avoid coming debt bomb
Over two centuries ago, Thomas Jefferson termed it, “swindling futurity on a large scale,” to describe irresponsible deficit spending.
Mere words could only result in understatement in any attempt to portray the fiscal lunacy that prevails in our halls at government in the 21st century.
Our current and ballooning national debt stands at $31.4 trillion. That represents a debt legacy of $100,000 for each U.S. citizen.
At home, Gov. Hochul’s wish list calls for spending the equivalent of over $10,000 per New Yorker. In the handbook of abnormal psychology, there must be a clinical term for this kind of nuts.
The unsustainability of either scenario is readily apparent to anyone with an eighth grade education, but obviously beyond the comprehension of most of the current crop of college grads who leaned heavily to the left in the most recent election.
Apparently, the prospect of student loan debt weighs more heavily on their minds than the increasingly heavy yoke of debt-slavery, courtesy of liberalism, unavoidable in their future.
While Republicans haven’t always been shining examples of fiscal austerity, as a group, they don’t exhibit the unabashed enthusiasm for spending orgies as do their colleagues across the aisle.
The Republicans who’ve found the backbone to speak out on this deficit deserve our support and encouragement.
Politically, it would be more encouraging to detect a strong showing of support from young voters. A “debt bomb” is on the way. With a drastic reordering of spending priorities an even more catastrophic one might be avoided.
Gordon F. Schaufelberg
Amsterdam
Trump unlikeable as a person and a president
In reference to Mr. Janczak’s Feb. 8 letter, (“Biden has done damage to our country”) — Are you kidding?
Considering how much he and Congress had to repair in the first two years of his presidency, I would say the country is doing pretty well. Governments respect us again. Under Trump we were the laughingstock of the world.
If Mr. Janczak is filthy rich, I can understand why he may have liked Trump, because after all, those are the only ones Trump cared about.
I did not dislike Trump just as a president; I disliked him way before that, as he is a serial cheater with his wives, a manipulative combative person that only cares about himself and his bank account.
Many of my friends who suddenly liked him as president disliked him previously as a person. Why would that have changed? He never showed any sort of change in personality.
He lost me (and should have lost everyone else) when he made fun of the disabled reporter. Shame on anyone respecting him after that.
Mr. Biden makes me think of a grandfather, while Trump reminds me of Scrooge. Who would you rather have leading the country?
Granted, younger would be better but until “we the people” can vote for term limits across the board. We can only vote in the best and vote out the worst!
We all have continued work to do.
James Graczyk
Saratoga Springs
Our current National Debt is $31 Trillion. Obama added $9 Trillion in 8 years in office while digging the country out of the Great Recession. Donald Trump inherited a strong economy, yet added $7.5 Trillion in four short years. It’s hard to take the Republicans seriously about the debt when they increase the debt worse then the so-called “tax and spend” Democrats. Clinton only added $1.5 Trillion over 8 years, while George W. Bush added $4.2 Trillion. You can’t just make cuts and expect to reduce the deficit, you need to find a way to find revenues, like increasing the corporate tax rate, or creating a stronger economy with more workers that pay more into the system. By the looks of it, one party is the party of economic restraint, and it ain’t the GOP.
Whoville – the last three (including President Biden) have contributed over 50% to the national debt. You can’t sugar coat taking on debt (digging out of a pandemic or recession) – debt is debt. Our credit card companies don’t care if you buy clothes or pay off medical expenses at the end of the month its debt.
Some economists would argue that regardless of the situation (Great Recession or pandamic) we should let real market forces (supply and demand) pull us out or keep us in highs and lows of an economy. Yet others would argue to lessen the pain and bail our banks, auto companies, give corporations tax breaks, or throw money into the economy as a way to shorten the hard times.
My daughters purse or sons braces are debt and both may be a “necessity” or make people feel good – but it is debt.
The laptop will topple the Biden criminal syndicate and deep state operatives.
The Post article:
A specialist in the agency’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division then wrote to their colleagues: “It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS protection at the time? Hmmm.”
And another replied: “Maybe we were asked for a favor?”
As a former vice president, Joe Biden and his family were not receiving Secret Service protection at the time of the incident.
“The Secret Service is being cagey about what it did for Hunter and I believe Hunter when he said the FBI and Secret Service had intervened for him,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told The Post.
“In my view this is another example of Hunter and the Bidens getting taken care of and getting protected from the consequences of bad behavior — in this case this domestic issue which led to this gun being disposed of in an unsafe manner.”
Hunter’s 2018 gun purchase is believed to be part of a years-long investigation into his personal and professional activities by the Department of Justice.
TIK TIK TOK TOK
Blessings from God that the house waswon by Patriots were able to block ILLEGAL immigrants from voting. A total of 162 Socialist Democrats voted to have ILLEGALS the right to vote but it was stopped. Divine intervention.
Elise Stefanik taking to the corrupt deep state Biden crime family blasting the fact that our FBI and Social Media outlets manipulated the election by suppressing Hunter Biden laptop. An estimated 52% democrats polled said they would not have voted for Biden had they known the laptop was real.
Thankfully Elise is looking out for the American people and representing what most NY people upstate believe in.
Dumb and Dumber Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau using controlled operations to take attention off the real scandal that is exposing their corruption .he lame stream media pushes the hype.
Remember to always watch what the other hand is doing.
Gordon is correct this is what a socialist style government does. It decimates a nations prosperity by bilking the tax payers for non-sense programs while filtering the money to the programs that get funneled back to the candidate through campaign contributions. It is a pyramid scam. The Socialist Democrats here in NY and across the country know this and do it in the wide open. Look at Como send millions of NY tax dollars to Puerto Rico and the corrupt government there. It will only change when people stop voting these career criminals out of office and set term limits and limit spending period.
Article I, Section 8, Clause 1: The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States.
Trump is directly responsible for 25% of our debt. That 25% went to Corps and the rich. The Corps used the money to buy back their stock. Very little went to the common people who need it. The debt Biden is responsible for was directly related to the Pandemic to help people who really needed. The Republicans become spend thrifts and only care about debt when they aren’t in the White House.
On another note The Eagles are not accepting their loss in Arizona. They say the Chiefs cheated, but have no proof. Kari Lake is said to be looking into the matter.
Thank you Mr Gracyzk for a great letter outlining the failures of the insurrectionist failed ex president. I I agree Biden is getting up their in age but his achievements far outweigh any desire to see the grifters return. Our Democracy is back on track. Have a great day.
One final observationTRUMP seems to be upset with Rhiannas success for some reason he’s becoming more of a clown daily
Great football game last night. Babyface and Chris Stapleton absolutely nailed the songs they sang and Rhianna did her thing, some liked it, some didnt, that seems to be the sentiment every year except for when the Super Bowl GOAT Prince performed. Purple Rain in the rain was a 10. Enough of that:
A. Whats the over / under on how many balloons, objects, UFOs will be shot down by US airfighters this week?
B. What happened to the liberal medias Ukraine is winning the war narrative? Putin has cancer, Ukraine is winning, Russia ia losing, Russia runs out of missiles. “Russia seems to have already launched a large-scale offensive in Ukraine – said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during today’s press conference.”
C.”NATO is not a part of the conflict even though we provide arms to Ukraine” — NATO logician Stoltenberg. Can Russia provide nukes to Belarus & ask them to drop it on the EU? Or can China provide missiles to Venezuela or Cuba?🤔 US/NATO commit genocide of brain cells every day as do the DG extreme liberals. War sucks, and a war with a madman sitting on nukes is potential death to thousands. Keep an eye on military industrial complex stocks, they love making money in the heart of misery and suffering.
“RENT RELIEF in the time of a pandemic is not a crime most landlords received subsidized rent” Christophe / Bob and or assigns. This guy has no clue what hes talking about. He chimes in on various subjects and its always complete and total nonsense and lack of knowledge. My question to Christophe / Bob or whoever the hell he’s portraying today is, do You have any idea how much money landlords loss due to non payment? There was no reason for a tenant not to pay their rent, they were receiving an approximately 1,000 dollars a week from the feds for not being employed and a good portion of them chose not to spend it on rent. Meanwhile, the landlords still had debt service, taxes, insurance, utilities, operating expenses, etc. The relief they got from banks was a deferral of payment, thats not a grant nor is it free money. Then we had the ERAP / LRAP program come along and it took 4 months from application to payment to landlord. That program was terribly ran noone could get a straight answer as to who, how, and why. Landlords lost a ton of money from tenants who skipped out in the middle of the night after staying for months rent free. They couldnt be evicted for non-payment during their stay and who gets stuck with that money? In a lot of cases, the landlord because LRAP wouldn’t pay it. You could file an appeal but it typically fell on deaf ears. The writer of the letter was correct in his assessment and you were totally misinformed, like always. Well done man with multiple personas.
True Joseph, debt is debt. But as you stated, the last 3 Presidents are responsible for 50% of the debt. Were they all tax and spend Democrats? No. One of them was supposedly fiscally conservative, yet was responsible for half of all that added debt. My point is, one party whines about the deficit, and needing to get our fiscal house in order, until THEY have control of the purse strings, and then they spend like drunken sailors. The Democrats believe making wealthy corporations pay their fair share, will bring down the debt. How do Republicans think we’re going to bring down the debt when they keep giving tax breaks to the 1%? They used to say they wanted to get rid of entitlements, and at least that’s an honest way of reducing the debt, but ever since the SOTU, now they’re all saying they never intended to get rid of Social Security and Medicare. So what’s their plan now?
Washington Post:
As red states target Black history lessons, blue states embrace them.
“Even as lessons on Black history draw complaints from Republican governors, who argue the instruction is ideological, several blue states are moving in the opposite direction — mandating classes in African American, Latino and Puerto Rican studies — and setting up a uniquely American division over how we teach our past.
Since 2019, partly in response to the murder of George Floyd, at least four reliably Democratic states — Connecticut, Delaware, Maine and Rhode Island — have passed laws requiring instruction on Black history, according to a database maintained by the research agency Education Commission of the States. Connecticut’s law says African American, Puerto Rican and Latino studies must be included in the social studies component of all public school curriculums. Delaware’s mandates that school districts offer instruction on Black history. Maine’s says that African American studies and the history of genocide must be included in state testing standards. And Rhode Island’s orders schools to include a unit on African History and Heritage.
In the past three years, an additional seven states have passed laws establishing K-12 courses in ethnic studies or on Native American, Asian American or Filipino history, per the Education Commission’s database.
Meanwhile, Republican state governors and administrations spent the weeks leading up to Black History Month this year interrogating how, or if, teachers should discuss aspects of race, racism and American history in the classroom.
In Virginia, state education officials appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) proposed shifting the focus of a state history curriculum away from Black and Native peoples in a revision process that is ongoing. In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a January executive order barring teachers from delivering certain messages about race. And in Florida — which has already passed restrictive laws similar to the Arkansas order — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flayed a proposed AP African American studies course, after which the College Board altered that curriculum to exclude lessons on Black Lives Matter. Eighteen mostly red states have similarly passed laws circumscribing what teachers can say about race and the country’s history of race relations over the last three years, per a tally compiled by The Washington Post.”…..
WHITE POWER!!! MAGA supremest should so proud!
You want to help fix the national debt, change the tax laws that’s grossly favor the wealthy. Elon Musk’s net worth was pushing one quarter of $1 trillion. That’s preposterous.
Mr restifo was that before or after that silly silly Twitter fiasco? Or the Saudi investment?
Before.
He’s going broke now, he’s only worth one-hundred-eighty-two-thousand million. (1.82 trillion.)
To put that in perspective, the US has put approximately 27% of that amount into the Ukraine war effort thus far. (50 billion)
This forum is run by a privately owned company. – Opinion is one thing, and everyone’s should be welcome. I’m not sure what the point of allowing this site to be clogged it with nonsensical repetitive blather is about. As Tony suggested yesterday, non-response or comment to absurdity, and ridiculousness is something I too believe we all should adhere
Please if you or you know a woman contemplating an abortion contact pre-born for a free ultrasound. 80% of women who her their babies heartbeat do not choose abortion as an option. As much as the socialist encourages abortion please consider this as an option
Good news that Florida is reining in the Groomers in the education system . One would think that this is a place that harbors INCEL and use their authority over children to indoctrinate them into the crazy world
Steve, from my personal experience; My business supplied flooring to three local builders that diversified and, over the years, expanded into apartment complex rental units. They ranged from 750 to 1200 units. Believe these people are thriving. Some minor “rent relief” issues may have been a very small temporary hiccup, but that was it. Water over the dam. Two of the three are expanding their rental divisions. These guys are smart, hard working, do a good job and make money. I respect them.
There will always be some lowlifes (renters in this case) who will take advantage of any government program, I suggest you stop focusing on them. Concentrate on, and attempt to help the people truly in need.
And, yes, I acknowledge that some small landlords may have been hurt in this program, but that is certainly not the norm. Nothing is perfect. Also consider the many “slumlords” who have been screwing renters forever. – Watch the local news, it’s happening now. No water, mo maintenance, mold and bugs.
Imagine the DG opinion page where the donkey clowns like Loonie Lou Who would not remark about a conservative post. Pseudo elites here. They act as though they believe in free speech as long as you bash conservatives, second amendment, murdering fetuses, accept that groomers in schools know better how to raise your children than the parents do.
As their response is as useful as a post turtle
Christophe / Bob or whoever the hell you’re pretending to be today. I dont want the other guys opinions, I want yours. Elaborate more on your lack of basic facts story on rent relief. You called the writer out for his opinion on it, now tell him and us why he’s not telling the truth. You wont because you cant – “extreme liberal cult guys help me!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Lou. There is no doubt that slumlords need to be hassled until the needs of their tenants are met – that i totally agree with. My experience is directly in this business and I worked directly with ERAP / LRAP, and tenants during covid. The number of people who chose not to pay was much greater than what you’re saying. I spoke to other landlords in the area and most of them were bleeding during covid. I’m sure some of the newer, high end apts had a better ratio of payment but we’re talking about a different clientele money wise. NYS was a total waste of time to work with during Covid and the program was a complete abortion. As months went on , balances got higher with no recourse from the landlord. Amounts owed ranged from $6K to $12K. We had 9 LRAP applications submitted and got paid on 2 of them, the other 7 we had to eat the money. Yes people need to be helped, especially in a time like that, but the government put the handcuffs on landlords and didn’t make them whole in the end, even though they said they would. A good, functioning government would’ve held their word and made everyone whole since they’re the ones that put the restrictions on us but like government always does, they Effed it up and everyone else paid except the scumbags who chose not to pay rent when they were making twice as much as when they were working.
Would someone please tell this guy that Kamala said the border’s closed. He’s just imagining that there’s a problem in Quebec and NYC. How dare he to speak out.
The government of Canada’s largest province is demanding that Mayor Eric Adams “immediately” stop helping migrants illegally enter the Great White North. “Any form of assistance to migrants crossing the border where it is strictly forbidden to do so should stop immediately,” a spokesperson for Quebec Premier Francois Legault said.
“We understand that the situation of migrants in New York poses major challenges, but the situation in Quebec and particularly in Montreal is even worse and constitutes an important humanitarian issue.
Steve I was fortunate to get out before Covid as I had a judge tell me to write off $6500 in lost rent over 4 months. The judge ask me to make a deal with the tenant I did the tenant screwed me and then 90 days later I got my house back. $6k in damages , two dumpsters to clean it out. All out of my pocket and lost rent. Absolute BS and if landlords were smart they’d vote these socialist out of office. The clowns act like they have skin in the game keyboard socialist
I know a bunch of people who got the shaft. Guy’s like this dual personality guy on here have no clue what their talking about. He probably read some stupid article written by someone who didnt have to deal with it directly. We were told that we’d be made whole and we weren’t. We had a couple living in one of our apts who both were layed off during Covid, like most people. They had a 2 bedroom apartment and the rent was 1300 monthy. Both of them were making 1000 a week from the government and didn’t pay us a a dime. They used the “you cant evict me” threat many times when we reached out to them for non-payment. They moved during the end of of the moratorium and left a balance of $11,700. We filed an LRAP claim and were denied by NYS for whatever reason, we appealed and lost. I’m sure there’s a big bunch of similar stories out there that landlords can tell.
